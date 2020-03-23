Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has for the first time acknowledged that the Tokyo Olympic games may have to be postponed. Speaking this morning in the Japanese parliament Mr Abe said a postponement might have to be considered if the games cannot be held safely because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The games are currently due to open on 24 July.

Prime Minister Abe’s statement is an acknowledgement of what has been obvious to many here for some time. The Covid-19 pandemic means the Tokyo games probably cannot be go ahead on time in July. Mr Abe’s statement came hours after the International Olympic Committee said it was making contingency plans including the possibility of postponing the games. But Mr Abe and IOC say no final decision will be made for another month.

That is still too slow for some countries. Canada’s Olympic Committee has now declared it will not send a team to the Tokyo games unless they are postponed by at least a year. Other national Olympic committees may now follow.

For Japan a delay will be bad, but a cancellation would be far worse. Japan is estimated to have spent around $30 billion US dollars to host the games. That is why Prime Minister Abe has repeatedly said he wants to games to be held in full – will all athletes and spectators present.