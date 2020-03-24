Melbourne celebrates vivid sunrise 'amid the chaos'
Locals post images of spectacular orange skies - with many describing it as a welcome distraction as Australia's cases mount.
NZ extends domestic travel deadline
Some good news for New Zealanders who are still trying to get home.
Authorities have extended the deadline for domestic travel, so people needing to take domestic flights, trains and ferries will now be able to do so until midnight on Friday.
The government had originally set the deadline as midnight on Wednesday for non-essential workers.
Some Kiwis had originally expressed fears that they wouldn't be able to get home by the original cut-off date.
"We are 900km away from home - 48 hours is not enough time to get back home when you are towing a caravan," one family told Newshub.
What's the latest from South Asia?
Here’s a quick wrap-up from South Asia where countries are beginning to impose tough measures.
Pakistan has the highest number of cases in the region – with 878 as of Monday evening. The government has announced sweeping restrictions although it has stopped short of imposing a nationwide lockdown. However, several provinces have announced them independently. The army is being brought in to help enforce the restrictions.
Almost all of India is under lockdown - 30 states and union territories have now announced a complete lockdown in 548 districts. State borders have been closed, which means interstate buses, trains and other forms of public transport have been suspended. On Monday evening, the country’s civil aviation body announced domestic flights would also be suspended.
Bangladesh has reported 33 cases of the infection and three deaths, although there are concerns that the real number of cases could be much higher. The government has announced that all public and private offices will be shut from 26 March.
Nepal shut its borders on Monday until 15 April, refusing entry to even its own citizens.This caused chaos at land borders, with people clamouring to be let in.
A nationwide curfew in Sri Lanka that was meant to end on Monday evening was extended until Thursday as the number of cases went up to 100. Police have been arresting those caught violating the curfew.
Philippines: Few tests but many infections?
Howard Johnson
Philippines Correspondent, BBC News
I write this post from an apartment block overlooking an eerily quiet Metro Manila.
The only thing that breaks the silence of this city under lockdown is the wail of ambulance sirens.
Today the Philippine Department of Health (DoH) say the country’s total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases stands at 501, with 33 recorded deaths and 19 recoveries.
But according to the DoH’s Covid-19 tracker, in this country of 100+ million, to date only 1,622 tests have been completed.
Compare that to South Korea, with a population roughly half the size of the Philippines.
Health workers there have conducted around 350,000 tests and have recorded just over 9,000 cases and 120 deaths.
That’s led health experts here to warn that the likely total of Covid-19 cases is the Philippines is likely to be far higher.
The DoH say that with donations of test kits from abroad and more testing centres now operational, it will have an average testing capacity of 1,000 cases a day.
Last night the Philippine Congress granted President Rodrigo Duterte special powers to direct operations at private hospitals and redirect government budget funds to tackle the public health emergency.
The country’s main island of Luzon is already under "enhanced quarantine measures" which will enforced by the police and army until 12 April.
BreakingWuhan to lift lockdown in April
After more than two months, the lockdown in Wuhan - the city where the virus emerged - will be lifted on 8 April, says state media.
Other parts of Hubei province, where Wuhan is the capital, will lift travel curbs on 25 March, said China Daily.
China looks to repair its reputation
Robin Brant
BBC News, Shanghai
China considers itself to be - very nearly - a "post corona" country.
In the last week we’ve heard Wuhan medics warning the UK and others that they need to do more to protect frontline health workers, citing the mistakes they made early on when some treated patients without wearing proper protective clothing.
But there’s also been reporting in state media of the reported death toll in Italy surpassing that in China. This has been combined with some commentary from prominent media figures that has appeared distasteful, almost triumphalist.
At the same time there is a panic about the threat of a second wave from imported cases; travellers arriving from abroad. This has fuelled the view - right or wrong - that some other countries aren’t taking the threat seriously because they aren’t doing what China did. (Almost all the cases in Beijing that have been made public are of Chinese nationals returning home).
Meanwhile, well away from senior leaders, there are some high profile diplomatic figures using international-facing social media to spread theories that the US may have weaponised and dumped the virus in China. Or that Italy had cases that may have been Covid-19 earlier than China. China is sowing seeds of doubt and questioning assumed truths as it looks to repair its reputation, already.
Senegal and Ivory Coast declare emergency
Senegal and Ivory Coast have declared states of emergency over the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Senegalese President Macky Sall said the state of emergency would start on Tuesday midnight, accompanied by a curfew from 8:00pm to 6:00am local time (20:00GMT to 06:00GMT).
The military and police have been ordered to execute the measures.
Senegal has 79 confirmed cases of Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by coronavirus, including eight people who have recovered.
In Ivory Coast, President Alassane Ouattara said the government would introduce gradual confinement measures and a curfew from 9:00pm to 5:00am local time (21:00GMT to 09:00GMT) from Tuesday.
Boeing shuts down in Seattle
Boeing is temporarily halting production at its Washington state jetliner factory to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.
The planemaker said it will shut facilities across Seattle’s Puget Sound region for 14 days from Wednesday.
During that time it will carry out a deep clean of its buildings and equipment.
Washington is one of the US states hit hardest by the outbreak.
Welcome to our rolling online coverage
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. For those waking up in the UK, here are the main points from Boris Johnson's speech last night:
People in the UK have to stay at home, except for: shopping for basic needs; exercising a maximum of once a day; travelling to and from work which cannot be done at home; any medical need
Non-essential shops and public places must close - this does not include parks, but does include playgrounds and other "communal spaces" within them
All public gatherings of two or more people are banned - except when essential for work, or when those people live together (eg a family with children going to the shop)
The announcement was made in an address to the nation on Tuesday in which Mr Sall acknowledged that the country was struggling to contain the spread of the virus.
