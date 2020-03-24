I write this post from an apartment block overlooking an eerily quiet Metro Manila.

The only thing that breaks the silence of this city under lockdown is the wail of ambulance sirens.

Today the Philippine Department of Health (DoH) say the country’s total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases stands at 501, with 33 recorded deaths and 19 recoveries.

But according to the DoH’s Covid-19 tracker, in this country of 100+ million, to date only 1,622 tests have been completed.

Compare that to South Korea, with a population roughly half the size of the Philippines.

Health workers there have conducted around 350,000 tests and have recorded just over 9,000 cases and 120 deaths.

That’s led health experts here to warn that the likely total of Covid-19 cases is the Philippines is likely to be far higher.

The DoH say that with donations of test kits from abroad and more testing centres now operational, it will have an average testing capacity of 1,000 cases a day.

Last night the Philippine Congress granted President Rodrigo Duterte special powers to direct operations at private hospitals and redirect government budget funds to tackle the public health emergency.

The country’s main island of Luzon is already under "enhanced quarantine measures" which will enforced by the police and army until 12 April.