Spain has asked Nato for humanitarian assistance after the death toll from the virus jumped by 514 in a single day
and the number of infections soared to nearly 40,000.
The government has requested tens of thousands of surgical masks, gloves, disposable gowns, respirators,
thermometers and other equipment. Half a million testing kits are also on the list, El Pais reports.
"This is a very hard week because we're in the first stages of overcoming the virus, a phase in which we are
approaching the peak of the epidemic," Health Minister Salvador Illa told reporters.
Spain is the worst affected country in Europe after Italy.
India begins three-week lockdown
India is waking up to its first day of a three-week lockdown aimed at controlling the spread of coronavirus.
Panic-buying broke out in the Indian capital Delhi and other major cities after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the drastic new measures would come into force at midnight.
In a televised address, he said that the only way that Indians could save themselves from coronavirus was for no-one to leave their home. Otherwise, he said, India would be set back decades.
Live Reporting
By Yvette Tan, Andreas Illmer and Saira Asher
All times stated are UK
'Don't panic' says Modi
After announcing the lockdown, Narendra Modi urged Indians not to panic.
"Essential commodities, medicines would be available," he wrote on Twitter.
Australia 'very worried about rate of rise'
Frances Mao
Sydney
Good morning from Australia, which is ramping up response measures. About 2,300 people here have now tested positive – it was about 600 a week ago.
"We are very worried about the rate of the rise. It is a very, very steep growth," chief medical officer Dr Brendan Murphy told Australians last night.
From midnight, strict limits will apply to people attending funerals and weddings. Many businesses have been ordered to close - we have more details here.
For the first time, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has also expressly discouraged gatherings at home.
This morning, he added elective surgeries would be banned and a new taskforce would be created to stimulate businesses.
New South Wales, which has more than 1,000 cases, said its first children under 10 had tested positive: a two-month-old boy and a seven-year-old girl.
Long queues after lockdown announcement
Panic buying was triggered across India after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a national lockdown.
People scrambled to get their groceries and other essential products, with long queues forming across outside pharmacies and supermarkets:
Almost 20,000 global deaths
Source: Johns Hopkins University
Almost 420,000 global cases
The ten most-affected countries:
Source: Johns Hopkins University
Hard-hit Spain asks Nato for help
Spain has asked Nato for humanitarian assistance after the death toll from the virus jumped by 514 in a single day and the number of infections soared to nearly 40,000.
The government has requested tens of thousands of surgical masks, gloves, disposable gowns, respirators, thermometers and other equipment. Half a million testing kits are also on the list, El Pais reports.
"This is a very hard week because we're in the first stages of overcoming the virus, a phase in which we are approaching the peak of the epidemic," Health Minister Salvador Illa told reporters.
Spain is the worst affected country in Europe after Italy.
India begins three-week lockdown
India is waking up to its first day of a three-week lockdown aimed at controlling the spread of coronavirus.
Panic-buying broke out in the Indian capital Delhi and other major cities after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the drastic new measures would come into force at midnight.
In a televised address, he said that the only way that Indians could save themselves from coronavirus was for no-one to leave their home. Otherwise, he said, India would be set back decades.
More details on the lockdown can be found in our full story here.
There have been 519 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across India and 10 reported deaths.
Bolsonaro calls for 'end to mass confinement'
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has called for "an end to mass confinement" and accused states of using excessive measures to try to stop the coronavirus.
In a televised address, the controversial right-wing leader blamed the media for spreading "dread" and said that if he caught the virus he would only get "a little cold".
Brazil's health ministry declined to comment on the president's statement, the G1 news website reported.
The BBC's Katy Watson in Sao Paulo said that as soon as the president started talking, people began banging pots and pans on their balconies in protest.
Mr Bolsonaro has previously dismissed precautions taken against the coronavirus as "hysteria" and "fantasy".
On Tuesday, Coronavirus deaths in Brazil rose to 46 from 34 and cases rose to 2,201 from 1,891, the health ministry said.
Welcome to the rolling coverage
Hello and welcome to the BBC's live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Some key lines: