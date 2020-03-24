Good morning from Australia, which is ramping up response measures. About 2,300 people here have now tested positive – it was about 600 a week ago.

"We are very worried about the rate of the rise. It is a very, very steep growth," chief medical officer Dr Brendan Murphy told Australians last night.

From midnight, strict limits will apply to people attending funerals and weddings. Many businesses have been ordered to close - we have more details here.

For the first time, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has also expressly discouraged gatherings at home.

This morning, he added elective surgeries would be banned and a new taskforce would be created to stimulate businesses.

New South Wales, which has more than 1,000 cases, said its first children under 10 had tested positive: a two-month-old boy and a seven-year-old girl.