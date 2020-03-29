"We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. If not to protect ourselves, but to protect those around us."
The death of a child less than a year old with coronavirus was previously reported in China, but that child had a pre-existing condition.
Coronavirus: What is it?
What actually is the coronavirus? How might it affect you? What can you do to prevent it? We explain it all in 60 seconds.
Portugal gives migrants residency
Portugal has announced that it will approve all applications for legal residence by migrants, because of a backlog of cases made worse by the coronavirus.
All asylum seekers who've begun their applications will now be eligible for resident status.
Officials described it as "an act of solidarity at a time of crisis".
The country has reported about 5,000 infections and 100 deaths.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Key developments in the UK
Good
morning to those joining us in the UK. Here is a quick summary of the latest developments:
UK households are going to receive a letter from the prime minister warning that the crisis will get worse before it gets better. Boris Johnson, who is in self-quarantine after testing positive on Friday, also says stricter
restrictions will be put in place if necessary
A leaflet will also be sent to the 30 million households, giving more information about government rules on leaving the
house, as well as health guidance
It's the word of the day for millions of people across the world. The UK government, amongs many, has been advising us to stay two metres apart - but what does that look like?
NYC 'avoid travel' warning
We've been reporting about US President Donald Trump's initial suggestion for - and later reversal - of a policy to quarantine New York.
Hours later, health authorities urged 8.6 million people of New York City, the hardest-hit municipality, and others in the states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut millions of NYC residents to avoid non-essential travel for 14 days, citing “extensive community transmission”.
The rate of infections there has been surging. The number of confirmed American deaths has now passed 2,000 - more than double the level two days earlier.
Royals back mental health campaign
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have lent their support to a campaign in the UK aimed at helping people protect their mental health during the outbreak.
Prince William and Catherine said: "The last few weeks have been anxious and unsettling for everyone.
"By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead."
The Public Health England (PHE) guidance encourages people to keep in contact with family and friends by phone or social media and stick to a regular routine and sleeping pattern.
Whether it's a post on your uncle's account or an image your friend forwarded, fake coronavirus stories seem to be everywhere.
The latest is a message attributed to Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates, in which he supposedly encourages people to reflect positively on their lives during the coronavirus outbreak. The message is so widespread that it's even made it on to verified accounts, national newspaper websites and the Instagram account of Naomi Campbell, the supermodel.
But we know that Bill Gates had nothing to do with it.
To find out more, read BBC Reality Check's full investigation here.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
What are the latest developments?
Here's
what else has been happening over the last few hours:
The
number of people who have died with coronavirus in the UK has now
reached 1,019, with a further 260 deaths announced on Saturday
British-Iranian
charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has had her temporary leave
from prison in Tehran extended by two weeks, according to her
husband.
She
was released from prison earlier this month because of the outbreak
A cruise ship - the Zaandam - carrying more than 1,800 people off Panama has begun moving healthy passengers to another ship after four people died and two others tested positive for the virus
In Europe, the number of people killed by the virus has risen above 20,000, with both Italy and Spain reporting more than 800 deaths in one day
Australia’s Health Minister has said there are “positive early signs” that the growth in cases is starting to slow. The rate of new infections in Australia has halved over the past week.
Tokyo has confirmed 68 new coronavirus cases, Japan's record daily increase, broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday
Welcome to our live coverage
Good morning and
welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus crisis. We'll bring you all the latest developments in the ongoing pandemic.
In the
UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned the crisis will get
worse before it gets better, in a letter being sent to every household.
Live Reporting
By Alexandra Fouché, Katie Wright, Jasmine Taylor-Coleman and Paulin Kola
All times stated are UK
Get involved
UK daily check-in text service
People in self-isolation with suspected Covid-19 symptoms are to receive regular check-in texts from the NHS to check how they are.
On Saturday the UK government launched a new messaging service which will send daily texts to new patients who register their symptoms and contact details with the 111 online service.
A visual guide of the pandemic
Our visual data team have put together an interesting set of maps showing the real extent of the pandemic.
In Europe, Italy has the highest number of confirmed cases with over 92,400. Over 10,000 people have died.
Germany has over 56,000 confirmed cases with 325 recorded deaths.
Another map from our team shows the number of cases in the US by state. New York continues to be the epicentre of the outbreak.
For more graphs and stats on the pandemic,take a look at our visual guide here.
US records first infant death
The US has recorded its first death from an infant who tested positive for coronavirus.
The baby died in Chicago, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr Ngozi Ezike said.
"There has never before been a death associated with Covid-19 in an infant. A full investigation is under way to determine the cause of death," Dr Ezike said.
"We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. If not to protect ourselves, but to protect those around us."
The death of a child less than a year old with coronavirus was previously reported in China, but that child had a pre-existing condition.
Coronavirus: What is it?
What actually is the coronavirus? How might it affect you? What can you do to prevent it? We explain it all in 60 seconds.
Portugal gives migrants residency
Portugal has announced that it will approve all applications for legal residence by migrants, because of a backlog of cases made worse by the coronavirus.
All asylum seekers who've begun their applications will now be eligible for resident status.
Officials described it as "an act of solidarity at a time of crisis".
The country has reported about 5,000 infections and 100 deaths.
Key developments in the UK
Good morning to those joining us in the UK. Here is a quick summary of the latest developments:
How to keep 2m social distancing
It's the word of the day for millions of people across the world. The UK government, amongs many, has been advising us to stay two metres apart - but what does that look like?
NYC 'avoid travel' warning
We've been reporting about US President Donald Trump's initial suggestion for - and later reversal - of a policy to quarantine New York.
Hours later, health authorities urged 8.6 million people of New York City, the hardest-hit municipality, and others in the states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut millions of NYC residents to avoid non-essential travel for 14 days, citing “extensive community transmission”.
The rate of infections there has been surging. The number of confirmed American deaths has now passed 2,000 - more than double the level two days earlier.
Royals back mental health campaign
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have lent their support to a campaign in the UK aimed at helping people protect their mental health during the outbreak.
Prince William and Catherine said: "The last few weeks have been anxious and unsettling for everyone.
"By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead."
The Public Health England (PHE) guidance encourages people to keep in contact with family and friends by phone or social media and stick to a regular routine and sleeping pattern.
BBC News has also talked to the experts and pulled together some useful advice for you.
The beautiful message Bill Gates didn't send
Whether it's a post on your uncle's account or an image your friend forwarded, fake coronavirus stories seem to be everywhere.
The latest is a message attributed to Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates, in which he supposedly encourages people to reflect positively on their lives during the coronavirus outbreak. The message is so widespread that it's even made it on to verified accounts, national newspaper websites and the Instagram account of Naomi Campbell, the supermodel.
But we know that Bill Gates had nothing to do with it.
To find out more, read BBC Reality Check's full investigation here.
What are the latest developments?
Here's what else has been happening over the last few hours:
Welcome to our live coverage
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus crisis. We'll bring you all the latest developments in the ongoing pandemic.
In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned the crisis will get worse before it gets better, in a letter being sent to every household.
Mr Johnson, who is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, says stricter restrictions could be put in place if necessary.
Meanwhile in the US, Donald Trump has backed away from the idea of quarantining New York after the state's governor said the idea was "preposterous".