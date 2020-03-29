BBC Copyright: BBC

Our visual data team have put together an interesting set of maps showing the real extent of the pandemic.

In Europe, Italy has the highest number of confirmed cases with over 92,400. Over 10,000 people have died.

Germany has over 56,000 confirmed cases with 325 recorded deaths.

Another map from our team shows the number of cases in the US by state. New York continues to be the epicentre of the outbreak.

For more graphs and stats on the pandemic,take a look at our visual guide here.