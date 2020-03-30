There are exceptions to Australia's new rule that only two people can gather in one place - weddings, for instance.

When PM Scott Morrison said last week that weddings would be limited to five people, many wondered how it would work. And there have been media reports of couples breaching the rules.

On Sunday I saw a five-person wedding by Sydney's harbour. The groom stood near a floral altar and looked on as the bride walked down a short aisle.

The photographer stood at a distance, wearing a mask, and got his camera ready. Two elderly men sat near them, and there was a celebrant. Two elderly women watched from a distance.

Runners and walkers became onlookers, also from a distance. Some were cheering for the bride and groom, while others counted. One woman said: "Are you sure it's five? Looks like more than five."

It was a small wedding but it was still their big day.