By Andreas Illmer, Yvette Tan, Frances Mao, Saira Asher and Owen Amos
All times stated are UK
Myanmar has first coronavirus death
Myanmar has reported its first coronavirus death, as the number of cases in the country continues to grow.
The 69-year-old man also suffered from cancer, and died in the capital Yangon on Tuesday.
He had sought medical treatment in Australia and stopped in Singapore on the way home, said the health ministry.
It comes weeks after Myanmar denied that it had any virus cases - though this was questioned by experts.
A spokesperson for the government claimed that people's "lifestyle and diet" had protected them from the disease.
There are now 14 cases in the country.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
US sees highest daily death toll
The coronavirus has been linked to 865 deaths in the US over the past 24 hours, making it the country's biggest daily toll so far.
According to data from the Johns Hopkins University, the US now has more than 3,870 deaths from the pandemic, which is more than China where the outbreak started but still fewer than Italy, Spain and France.
The number of confirmed cases in the US stands at more than 188,000, by far the highest number around the globe.
Trump: 'You can use a scarf'
When asked about the scarcity of masks at a news conference on Tuesday evening in the US, Mr Trump advocated using other methods of protection.
What's happening in Australia
Frances Mao
Sydney
G'day from Sydney. Australia's cases have risen past 4,700 while 20 elderly people have died.
It reflects public confusion
over what a lockdown means in Australia. Schools and shopping centres remain open but it is now against the law to sit in a park. PM Scott
Morrison has steered away from using the word "lockdown" but state leaders have used the word liberally
Several cases have been reported this week among supermarket and retail workers
And the government is flying Australian seafood exports to Asian nations in a $110m bid to prop up the
fishing industry
Planes will return from these nations carrying Canberra’s orders for medical supplies and
equipment – an interesting development given local media reports alleging businesses in China are raiding Australia’s supplies
And the Guardian newspaper
has reported that infected passengers let off the Ruby Princess cruise ship in downtown Sydney last month now make up almost a tenth of Australia’s cases
Please join us throughout the day
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus
crisis. Our reporters around the globe will bring you the latest developments
as they happen, as well as information to help keep you safe.
With global cases now exceeding 850,000, with 42,000 deaths, the
coming weeks are crucial.
For the first time, the US death toll – now at least 3,400 -
has surpassed the figure reported in China.
President Donald Trump has just warned of a “very, very
painful two weeks”. Officials there have predicted that between 100,000 and
240,000 Americans will die in the outbreak.
In the UK, a 13-year-old boy who contracted the virus has
died. He is thought to be the youngest victim in the UK, which has just reported
381 more deaths – its biggest daily increase yet.
Spain, too, has recorded its highest number of fatalities with
849.
Live Reporting
By Andreas Illmer, Yvette Tan, Frances Mao, Saira Asher and Owen Amos
All times stated are UK
Myanmar has first coronavirus death
Myanmar has reported its first coronavirus death, as the number of cases in the country continues to grow.
The 69-year-old man also suffered from cancer, and died in the capital Yangon on Tuesday.
He had sought medical treatment in Australia and stopped in Singapore on the way home, said the health ministry.
It comes weeks after Myanmar denied that it had any virus cases - though this was questioned by experts.
A spokesperson for the government claimed that people's "lifestyle and diet" had protected them from the disease.
There are now 14 cases in the country.
US sees highest daily death toll
The coronavirus has been linked to 865 deaths in the US over the past 24 hours, making it the country's biggest daily toll so far.
According to data from the Johns Hopkins University, the US now has more than 3,870 deaths from the pandemic, which is more than China where the outbreak started but still fewer than Italy, Spain and France.
The number of confirmed cases in the US stands at more than 188,000, by far the highest number around the globe.
Trump: 'You can use a scarf'
When asked about the scarcity of masks at a news conference on Tuesday evening in the US, Mr Trump advocated using other methods of protection.
What's happening in Australia
Frances Mao
Sydney
G'day from Sydney. Australia's cases have risen past 4,700 while 20 elderly people have died.
Here's a quick rundown:
Please join us throughout the day
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus crisis. Our reporters around the globe will bring you the latest developments as they happen, as well as information to help keep you safe.
With global cases now exceeding 850,000, with 42,000 deaths, the coming weeks are crucial.
For the first time, the US death toll – now at least 3,400 - has surpassed the figure reported in China.
President Donald Trump has just warned of a “very, very painful two weeks”. Officials there have predicted that between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans will die in the outbreak.
In the UK, a 13-year-old boy who contracted the virus has died. He is thought to be the youngest victim in the UK, which has just reported 381 more deaths – its biggest daily increase yet.
Spain, too, has recorded its highest number of fatalities with 849.