A field hospital being set up in Seattle, Washington, US
Trump warns of 'very painful' weeks to come in US

By Andreas Illmer, Yvette Tan, Frances Mao, Saira Asher and Owen Amos

  Myanmar has first coronavirus death

    Myanmar has reported its first coronavirus death, as the number of cases in the country continues to grow.

    The 69-year-old man also suffered from cancer, and died in the capital Yangon on Tuesday.

    He had sought medical treatment in Australia and stopped in Singapore on the way home, said the health ministry.

    It comes weeks after Myanmar denied that it had any virus cases - though this was questioned by experts.

    A spokesperson for the government claimed that people's "lifestyle and diet" had protected them from the disease.

    There are now 14 cases in the country.

    A woman wears a face mask, Yangon
  US sees highest daily death toll

    The coronavirus has been linked to 865 deaths in the US over the past 24 hours, making it the country's biggest daily toll so far.

    According to data from the Johns Hopkins University, the US now has more than 3,870 deaths from the pandemic, which is more than China where the outbreak started but still fewer than Italy, Spain and France.

    The number of confirmed cases in the US stands at more than 188,000, by far the highest number around the globe.

  Trump: 'You can use a scarf'

    When asked about the scarcity of masks at a news conference on Tuesday evening in the US, Mr Trump advocated using other methods of protection.

  What's happening in Australia

    Frances Mao

    Sydney

    Police and army officers patrolling the streets of Sydney
    G'day from Sydney. Australia's cases have risen past 4,700 while 20 elderly people have died.

    Here's a quick rundown:

    • There is much outrage over new laws restricting people from going outside, after police were filmed in Sydney driving through parks and ordering people sitting down (away from others) to leave
    • It reflects public confusion over what a lockdown means in Australia. Schools and shopping centres remain open but it is now against the law to sit in a park. PM Scott Morrison has steered away from using the word "lockdown" but state leaders have used the word liberally
    • Several cases have been reported this week among supermarket and retail workers
    • And the government is flying Australian seafood exports to Asian nations in a $110m bid to prop up the fishing industry
    • Planes will return from these nations carrying Canberra’s orders for medical supplies and equipment – an interesting development given local media reports alleging businesses in China are raiding Australia’s supplies
    • And the Guardian newspaper has reported that infected passengers let off the Ruby Princess cruise ship in downtown Sydney last month now make up almost a tenth of Australia’s cases

  Please join us throughout the day

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus crisis. Our reporters around the globe will bring you the latest developments as they happen, as well as information to help keep you safe.

    With global cases now exceeding 850,000, with 42,000 deaths, the coming weeks are crucial.

    For the first time, the US death toll – now at least 3,400 - has surpassed the figure reported in China.

    President Donald Trump has just warned of a “very, very painful two weeks”. Officials there have predicted that between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans will die in the outbreak.

    In the UK, a 13-year-old boy who contracted the virus has died. He is thought to be the youngest victim in the UK, which has just reported 381 more deaths – its biggest daily increase yet.

    Spain, too, has recorded its highest number of fatalities with 849.

