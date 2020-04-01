Myanmar has reported its first coronavirus death, as the number of cases in the country continues to grow.

The 69-year-old man also suffered from cancer, and died in the capital Yangon on Tuesday.

He had sought medical treatment in Australia and stopped in Singapore on the way home, said the health ministry.

It comes weeks after Myanmar denied that it had any virus cases - though this was questioned by experts.

A spokesperson for the government claimed that people's "lifestyle and diet" had protected them from the disease.

There are now 14 cases in the country.