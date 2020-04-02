"Shoot them dead" - that’s Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s new order to the police and the military to deal with violent protesters during the country’s period of strict quarantine measures.

Duterte issued the order after members of a leftist group started a protest that became unruly over food distribution in Metro Manila.

"If there is a conflict and there is an occasion that they fight and put your lives in danger, shoot them dead," said Duterte, during an impromptu televised address last night.

Duterte, who is best known for his violent drug war that has claimed the lives of thousands of addicts and dealers, currently has emergency powers over the country, approved by congress last week.

A so-called "Enhanced Community Quarantine" has been placed over many parts of the country, with travel restrictions and curfews imposed to try to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Human rights groups have expressed concern after images of curfew violators locked in dog cages or being forced to sit in the midday sun circulated on social media.

This week the Philippine National Police said more than 70,000 people nationwide have been apprehended for violating quarantine regulations.

Many Filipinos are wary of military abuse of power after the country experienced martial law in the 1970s and 80s under the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

At the time thousands were either killed, tortured or held arbitrarily for being alleged communist sympathisers - or disagreeing with Marcos’s rule.