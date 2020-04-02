Singapore confirmed its fourth coronavirus death on Thursday. Four deaths, out of a 1,000 cases: those numbers mean that the death rate is relatively low compared to other countries.
Still, any death is one too many, and Singaporeans who have until now been largely reassured by the government's handling of this pandemic are
starting to feel nervous.
Bar and nightclub closures, social distancing
measures and fines for not working at home if your company can have kicked in
over the past couple of weeks. But some people aren’t paying attention and still
going out for what officials here call "non-essential" outings.
Up until now
the key concern for Singapore was imported cases - but in the last few days
that’s changed, and now local transmissions are the problem.
The
government says the next two weeks are critical for Singapore to contain
community spread. Otherwise, a lockdown hasn’t been ruled out.
Good morning from Sydney. Australia's cases have risen
by over 300 in the past day to more than 5,000. There have been 23 deaths in total.
In positive news, Australia’s CSIRO science agency says
it’s begun testing two potential vaccines developed by Oxford University and
Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Other labs globally are also working on vaccines, but
experts stress it will take time
New South Wales says its new lockdown powers will last
90 days. Police have begun issuing penalties – three people in the past 24
hours have been fined A$1,000 (£485; $600) for breaching distancing rules
Shoot protesters, says Duterte
Howard Johnson
Philippines Correspondent, BBC News
"Shoot them dead" - that’s Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s new order to the police and the military to deal with violent protesters during the country’s period of strict quarantine measures.
Duterte issued the order after members of a leftist group started a protest that became unruly over food distribution in Metro Manila.
"If there is a conflict and there is an occasion that they fight and put your lives in danger, shoot them dead," said Duterte, during an impromptu televised address last night.
Duterte, who is best known for his violent drug war that has claimed the lives of thousands of addicts and dealers, currently has emergency powers over the country, approved by congress last week.
A so-called "Enhanced Community Quarantine" has been placed over many parts of the country, with travel restrictions and curfews imposed to try to slow the spread of Covid-19.
Human rights groups have expressed concern after images of curfew violators locked in dog cages or being forced to sit in the midday sun circulated on social media.
This week the Philippine National Police said more than 70,000 people nationwide have been apprehended for violating quarantine regulations.
Many Filipinos are wary of military abuse of power after the country experienced martial law in the 1970s and 80s under the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.
At the time thousands were either killed, tortured or held arbitrarily for being alleged communist sympathisers - or disagreeing with Marcos’s rule.
US trajectory 'comparable to Italy'
US Vice President Mike Pence has compared the US trajectory to Italy's, the worst-hit country in Europe with the highest global death toll.
Mr Pence said the latest models for the outbreak suggested that Italy might be the country most comparable to the US.
Washington has already warned that up to a quarter of a million Americans could die in the pandemic, even if strict social distancing was practised.
New York remains the country's worst hit state. Sobering pictures from New York City have shown bodies being loaded onto refrigerated morgue trucks outside hospitals.
Other clusters are also flaring up in places like New Orleans and Detroit. In Connecticut, a six-month-old has died from Covid-19, believed to be America’s youngest victim of the virus so far.
Good morning from Sydney. Australia's cases have risen by over 300 in the past day to more than 5,000. There have been 23 deaths in total.
US records 884 Covid-19 linked deaths in one day
There were 884 deaths in the United States linked to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University said on Wednesday evening.
It is a record number of deaths in a single day for the US.
Globally, the country with the most deaths in a day was Italy with 969 on 27 March, reported AFP.
The number of reported cases in the US rose by 25,200 over the past 24 hours to 213,372, according to the university's tracker.
There have been over 4,600 deaths in the US since the outbreak began.
The White House coronavirus task force this week issued a projection suggesting that, even with mitigation measures, the US could see between 100,000 to 240,000 deaths from the virus.
