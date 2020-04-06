Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Millions of people across India switched off their lights and lit up candles and lamps on Sunday night, in a gesture meant to "challenge the darkness" of Covid-19.

They were responding to an appeal by Prime Minister Nadrendra Modi to go nine minutes without electricity at 21:00 local time on Sunday.

He said the symbolic gesture would "bring auspiciousness, health and prosperity, which destroys negative feelings".

Some, however, called the event a stunt, saying it distracted from the health and economic crisis caused by the outbreak.

One Indian MP said the move could also put unnecessary stress on the power grid.

The "unprecendented drop in electricity demand [followed by] an immediate surge... could cause the electrical grid to crash", said Shashi Tharoor on Twitter.

