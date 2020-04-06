For weeks now, the ship had been stuck floating off Sydney's coast with about 1,000 crew on board. Last week, officials had to evacuate some who had fallen ill - and that number has now jumped to about 200.
India lights up in solidarity
Millions of people across India switched off their lights and lit up candles and lamps on Sunday night, in a gesture meant to "challenge the darkness" of Covid-19.
They were responding to an appeal by Prime Minister Nadrendra Modi to go nine minutes without electricity at 21:00 local time on Sunday.
He said the symbolic gesture would "bring auspiciousness, health and prosperity, which destroys negative feelings".
Some, however, called the event a stunt, saying it distracted from the health and economic crisis caused by the outbreak.
One Indian MP said the move could also put unnecessary stress on the power grid.
The "unprecendented drop in electricity demand [followed by] an immediate surge... could cause the electrical grid to crash", said Shashi Tharoor on Twitter.
Read more about the situation in India here.
The Ruby Princess returns with sick crew on board
Frances Mao
Sydney
We've been covering the Ruby Princess cruise ship disaster for weeks now - the vessel is the largest source of infections in Australia, accounting for 11 deaths and more than 600 cases.
On Sunday, New South Wales police announced they would begin a criminal investigation into how passengers were allowed to disembark when there were sick people on board.
For weeks now, the ship had been stuck floating off Sydney's coast with about 1,000 crew on board. Last week, officials had to evacuate some who had fallen ill - and that number has now jumped to about 200.
Due to the crew's welfare and the police probe, the vessel was finally allowed to dock at a port south of Sydney this morning. Australia says it will take the sick crew to hospital, but no-one else will be allowed off.
Pope speaks in near-empty Basilica
It's the beginning of Holy Week in the Christian calendar, leading up the Easter Sunday. In the Catholic Church this is usually marked by a service in the Vatican attended by thousands.
But it was a very different scene this year, as Pope Francis delivered his Palm Sunday address to only a handful of people seated in the vast St Peter's Basilica.
What's happening in Australia?
Frances Mao
Sydney
After a fortnight of tight restrictions on Australian society, the curve appears to be flattening. But officials are urging people to remain vigilant and to stay indoors.
Here's the latest:
New York cases drop for first time
Here's a bit of good news this Monday morning.
The number of infections and deaths in the state of New York has dropped for the first time, say officials.
Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday that the number of patients requiring hospital treatment was down for the first time in a week and that deaths were down from the previous day - from 630 deaths on Saturday to 594 on Sunday.
But he also added that it was too early to know how significant this data was.
There have so far been 4,159 deaths in New York, making it the hardest-hit area in the US.
Read more about what's happening in New York here.
UK's PM in hospital with virus
There was a major political development in the UK last night, as it was announced that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken to hospital. Mr Johnson was confirmed to have the virus on Friday 27 March, and has been in isolation.
A Downing Street spokeswoman said: "On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.
"This is a precautionary step, as the prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus."
The prime minister remains in charge of the government, but the foreign secretary is expected to chair a coronavirus meeting on Monday morning.
Read more here: PM admitted to hospital over virus symptoms
Welcome to our live coverage
Hello, and welcome to another day of live reporting on the global coronavirus pandemic. Coverage is starting here in Singapore and in Sydney, and later in the day we'll hand over to colleagues in the UK and then North America.
As with every day, news is moving very fast, so we'll be bringing you all the major developments as they happen, as well as useful information to protect yourself and your family, and some positive stories of communities helping each other out as well.