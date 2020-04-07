It's quiet on the streets of Singapore, where new social distancing measures kick in today. The country has seen a sharp uptick in infections in recent days.
For the next month, Singapore will be under its own version of a lockdown, which it calls a "circuit breaker". Everyone has to stay at home, with some exceptions for those in essential services. Businesses whose employees can't work from home have to shut. This means most shops are closed, though supermarkets, banks, pet stores, and hairdressers (yes, they're considered essential here, for a basic cut) remain open. Food establishments are also open but only for takeaways and deliveries. And from tomorrow, all schools will be shut as well.
Singaporeans have been told to remain indoors except to buy food or exercise; to keep 1m apart when outside; and to avoid meeting anyone outside of their household.
The consequences of not obeying the rules can be harsh: you could be prosecuted under the city-state's strict Infectious Diseases Act and face up to six months in jail and/or fined S$10,000 (£5,700, US$7,000).
Welcome to our live coverage
Welcome to our rolling coverage of the global coronavirus pandemic.
Here's what you've missed last night and what's been happening in Asia this morning so far.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care in a London hospital after his coronavirus infection worsened.
Japan is expected to declare a state of emergency, possibly as early as today.
China says it has recorded no deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, that's the first time since the outbreak peaked in the country where the pandemic started.
Indonesia has seen ever bigger daily infection numbers over the past days with at least 24 doctors among the 209 dead.
The US has seen 1,150 deaths in the past day, more than any other country.
Live Reporting
By Yvette Tan, Andreas Illmer, Tessa Wong and Krutika Pathi
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Singapore's 'circuit breaker' measures begin
Tessa Wong
BBC News, Singapore
It's quiet on the streets of Singapore, where new social distancing measures kick in today. The country has seen a sharp uptick in infections in recent days.
For the next month, Singapore will be under its own version of a lockdown, which it calls a "circuit breaker". Everyone has to stay at home, with some exceptions for those in essential services. Businesses whose employees can't work from home have to shut. This means most shops are closed, though supermarkets, banks, pet stores, and hairdressers (yes, they're considered essential here, for a basic cut) remain open. Food establishments are also open but only for takeaways and deliveries. And from tomorrow, all schools will be shut as well.
Singaporeans have been told to remain indoors except to buy food or exercise; to keep 1m apart when outside; and to avoid meeting anyone outside of their household.
The consequences of not obeying the rules can be harsh: you could be prosecuted under the city-state's strict Infectious Diseases Act and face up to six months in jail and/or fined S$10,000 (£5,700, US$7,000).
Welcome to our live coverage
Welcome to our rolling coverage of the global coronavirus pandemic.
Here's what you've missed last night and what's been happening in Asia this morning so far.