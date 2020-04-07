Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

It's quiet on the streets of Singapore, where new social distancing measures kick in today. The country has seen a sharp uptick in infections in recent days.

For the next month, Singapore will be under its own version of a lockdown, which it calls a "circuit breaker". Everyone has to stay at home, with some exceptions for those in essential services. Businesses whose employees can't work from home have to shut. This means most shops are closed, though supermarkets, banks, pet stores, and hairdressers (yes, they're considered essential here, for a basic cut) remain open. Food establishments are also open but only for takeaways and deliveries. And from tomorrow, all schools will be shut as well.

Singaporeans have been told to remain indoors except to buy food or exercise; to keep 1m apart when outside; and to avoid meeting anyone outside of their household.

The consequences of not obeying the rules can be harsh: you could be prosecuted under the city-state's strict Infectious Diseases Act and face up to six months in jail and/or fined S$10,000 (£5,700, US$7,000).