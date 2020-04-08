On the other hand, millions of people across Japan are waking up to their first full day under a month-long state of emergency.

This applies to those in capital Tokyo, port city Osaka and five other prefectures. The state of emergency means governors have the powers to close schools and businesses - though there is no legal penalty if these organisations don't comply.

There are currently 3,906 confirmed cases and 92 in Japan according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.