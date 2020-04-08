Authorities here in Australia are urging people to stick to social distancing rules to "buy time".
But early signs show the measures are working to
slowly flatten the curve. Australia has recorded 45 deaths and more than 5,900
cases. More than 2,500 people have recovered.
Modelling released by the government yesterday suggested Australia's medical system is equipped to cope if suppression measures continue.
An Australian-run Antarctic cruise ship has become the latest vessel to be hit by the virus. Up to 60% of the 217 people onboard the Greg Mortimer have tested positive, says operator Aurora Expeditions.
And parliament will
meet today to pass a A$130bn
(£65bn; $80bn) wage support package, designed to accommodate about half of Australia's usual workforce.
Japan wakes up to state of emergency
On the other hand, millions of people across Japan are waking up to their first full day under a month-long state of emergency.
This applies to those in capital Tokyo, port city Osaka and five other prefectures. The state of emergency means governors have the powers to close schools and businesses - though there is no legal penalty if these organisations don't comply.
There are currently 3,906 confirmed cases and 92 in Japan according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Getty Images
The scene in Wuhan as lockdown ends
Wuhan emerges and PM in ICU
One of the biggest stories right now is that the UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson - who has the virus - has spent a second night in intensive care.
Mr Johnson's condition is "stable" and he remains in "good spirits", his spokesman said on Tuesday evening.
And globally, Wuhan - the origin of the virus - has started to emerge from a two-month lockdown.
Anyone who has a "green" code on a widely used smartphone health app is now allowed to leave, for the first time since 23 January.
Welcome to our live coverage
Good morning, good evening or good afternoon, depending where you are. The BBC's team across Asia is starting up a new day of pandemic coverage.
We'll be bringing you all the latest developments in this truly global story, as well as practical advice on how you can look after yourself and your loved ones, and hopefully some positive stories of communities pulling together as well.
What's the latest in Australia?
