As we've mentioned there's been a dramatic development in the story of the Ruby Princess cruise ship.

It has been linked to 15 deaths since it docked in Sydney on 19 March. With more than 600 confirmed cases, it is Australia's largest single source of infections.

Police have begun a criminal investigation into how 2,700 passengers were allowed to disembark. This morning, they confirmed the ship's black box had been seized.

"Ships have a black box very similar to that of international planes and that and other evidence has been seized for further investigation," said New South Wales Police Commissioner Mick Fuller.

The investigation will look into "discrepancies" in information provided by ship's operator, Carnival Australia. There are questions, too, over how much blame should fall on state and federal authorities.

More than 1,000 crew members remain aboard - 200 have flu-like symptoms, and 18 have tested positive for the virus.