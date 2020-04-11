PA Wire Copyright: PA Wire

The number of coronavirus-related hospital admissions is "starting to flatten out" but it is not clear whether the UK has reached a peak in the epidemic, the health secretary said this morning.

Speaking about hospital admissions on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Matt Hancock said: "Instead of going up exponentially, as they would have done if we had not taken the measures, that they are starting to come down and flatten."

But he added: "We haven't seen that enough to have confidence to make changes."

Asked about reports that he was not following social-distancing rules with his staff, he said he worked from home whenever he could.

"But I do have to go into the office and sometimes the best way to get something done is to have some of the key people in the room and obviously some on the video," he said.

"We do follow the rules in the office," he added, noting that he had spread out chairs in accordance with social-distancing rules.