  1. Tracking wristbands to be used in South Korea

    South Korea managed to control an outbreak in February using a combination of extensive testing for coronavirus and social distancing measures
    Image caption: South Korea managed to get on top of its outbreak using a combination of extensive testing and social distancing measures

    Anyone defying quarantine orders in South Korea will be instructed to wear a tracking device on their wrist, the government has announced.

    The country successfully managed to control an outbreak in February, and is seeing comparatively low numbers of new infections. It reported 30 new cases on Friday, bringing the total to 10,480, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

    Officials can already track people using their smartphones but authorities say 57,000 people ignored stay-at-home orders, and went under the radar by leaving their mobiles at home.

    Millions globally are being asked to stay at home this Easter weekend, and avoid religious gatherings or meeting family members outside their household.

  2. 'Nobody knows when UK peak will be'

    Matt Hancock
    The number of coronavirus-related hospital admissions is "starting to flatten out" but it is not clear whether the UK has reached a peak in the epidemic, the health secretary said this morning.

    Speaking about hospital admissions on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Matt Hancock said: "Instead of going up exponentially, as they would have done if we had not taken the measures, that they are starting to come down and flatten."

    But he added: "We haven't seen that enough to have confidence to make changes."

    Asked about reports that he was not following social-distancing rules with his staff, he said he worked from home whenever he could.

    "But I do have to go into the office and sometimes the best way to get something done is to have some of the key people in the room and obviously some on the video," he said.

    "We do follow the rules in the office," he added, noting that he had spread out chairs in accordance with social-distancing rules.

  3. Welcome to our live page coverage

    Priests ride in a truck to bless residents in Manila, Philippines
    Welcome - and good morning if you're in the UK - to our rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. We hope you're staying safe and healthy.

    Here's what you need to know:

    • In the UK, the government is telling people to stay at home this Easter weekend as high temperatures and sunny weather are forecast
    • The British Medical Association has issued a stark warning that medics are unable to access the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) they need to keep themselves safe. A few hours ago, Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed that 19 NHS workers had died from the virus so far
    • The US recorded 2,000 deaths in a day- the first country to do so - and it could soon overtake Italy with the most coronavirus deaths worldwide
    • On Friday night, Turkey suddenly announced a two-day curfew in the large cities of Istanbul and Ankara, causing panicked people concerned about food and medicine supplies to rush to the shops
