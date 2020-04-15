Taiwan has recorded no new virus cases for the first time in 36 days on Tuesday, a sign that its early prevention methods are working.

There are currently 393 cases on the island that is home to around 23 million people.

"For the first time since March 9, I am happy to say that we recorded no new cases. The pandemic has not stopped so we shouldn't let our guard down, but this is something to be happy about," said its health minister Chen Shih-chung.

Taiwan was quick to identify, isolate and trace contacts of confirmed cases. Its success comes as a handful of other countries across Asia are struggling to deal with a second wave of virus cases.

To celebrate, Taipei's famous Grand Hotel lit up to form the words "Zero":