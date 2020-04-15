Taiwan has recorded no new virus cases for the first time in 36 days on Tuesday, a sign that its early prevention methods are working.
There are currently 393 cases on the island that is home to around 23 million people.
"For the first time since March 9, I am happy to say that we recorded no new cases. The pandemic has not stopped so we shouldn't let our guard down, but this is something to be happy about," said its health minister Chen Shih-chung.
Taiwan was quick to identify, isolate and trace contacts of confirmed cases. Its success comes as a handful of other countries across Asia are struggling to deal with a second wave of virus cases.
To celebrate, Taipei's famous Grand Hotel lit up to form the words "Zero":
The other big story we're watching today is President Donald Trump saying the US will stop funding the World Health Organization (WHO) while "a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus".
The US is the WHO's biggest single funder, providing $400m (£316m) last year - just under 15% of its total budget.
"Had the WHO done its job to get medical experts into China to objectively assess the situation on the ground and to call out China's lack of transparency, the outbreak could have been contained at its source with very little death," he said.
It has since been pointed out that Mr Trump praised China's "efforts and transparency" in a tweet in January.
The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, said it was not the time to reduce the WHO's funding.
Good morning from our Singapore bureau and welcome to our rolling coverage. Together with colleagues from across Asia and Australia we’ll be keeping you up to date on the global virus pandemic and later will be joined by our teams in Europe and the US.
Live Reporting
Edited by Saira Asher
All times stated are UK
Taiwan marks zero virus cases
Taiwan has recorded no new virus cases for the first time in 36 days on Tuesday, a sign that its early prevention methods are working.
There are currently 393 cases on the island that is home to around 23 million people.
"For the first time since March 9, I am happy to say that we recorded no new cases. The pandemic has not stopped so we shouldn't let our guard down, but this is something to be happy about," said its health minister Chen Shih-chung.
Taiwan was quick to identify, isolate and trace contacts of confirmed cases. Its success comes as a handful of other countries across Asia are struggling to deal with a second wave of virus cases.
To celebrate, Taipei's famous Grand Hotel lit up to form the words "Zero":
Trump suspends US funding of WHO
The other big story we're watching today is President Donald Trump saying the US will stop funding the World Health Organization (WHO) while "a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus".
The US is the WHO's biggest single funder, providing $400m (£316m) last year - just under 15% of its total budget.
"Had the WHO done its job to get medical experts into China to objectively assess the situation on the ground and to call out China's lack of transparency, the outbreak could have been contained at its source with very little death," he said.
It has since been pointed out that Mr Trump praised China's "efforts and transparency" in a tweet in January.
The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, said it was not the time to reduce the WHO's funding.
South Korea heads to polls
It's an election unlike any other.
Voters must come wearing masks and stand at least 1m apart. They will have their temperature taken, disinfect their hands and wear plastic gloves.
Only then will they be given their voting slip and be allowed to head into the booth to cast their ballot.
South Korea's parliamentary vote kicked off this morning, with some 43.9 million voters in the country eligible to cast their ballots.
South Korea has never postponed an election. Even during the Korean War in 1952, the presidential elections went ahead.
"This is about our right to vote," one person waiting in line told the BBC's Laura Bicker.
"Voting is something we must do," another said.
Find out what it takes to hold an election during a virus outbreak here.
Welcome back to our live coverage
Good morning from our Singapore bureau and welcome to our rolling coverage. Together with colleagues from across Asia and Australia we’ll be keeping you up to date on the global virus pandemic and later will be joined by our teams in Europe and the US.
Here’s what you need to know so far this morning.