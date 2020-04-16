The IMF’s bleak warning echoes other multilateral institutions like the World Bank - but goes a step further - saying that Asia could likely see zero growth this year, for the first time in 60 years.
For all of us who lived through the Asian Financial Crisis, these warnings will bring back stark memories of currency crashes, property prices tumbling and millions out of work. Wealth that was built up in decades disappearing in a matter of months.
The coronavirus economic crisis will be even worse - our generation’s Great Depression.
The economic crisis this time is different from both the Global Financial Crisis and the Asian Financial Crisis the IMF says, because back then - households could still go out to the shops, and buy things, or eat at restaurants - keeping small businesses alive.
This time, that’s not possible. The IMF says governments must help these households and firms survive because the impact of the coronavirus will be "severe, across the board and unprecedented".
But the reality is only a few countries in the region have that sort of financial firepower to do this. Many are grappling with huge populations, limited financial resources, and the very real possibility of political instability as their people get sick, hungry - or both.
IMF warns Asian growth will come to a halt
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says Asia’s economic growth this year will come to a halt for the first time in 60 years.
The lack of growth will be "worse than the annual average growth rates throughout the Global Financial Crisis (4.7%) or the Asian Financial Crisis (1.3%)", it said.
The IMF added that if containment policies are effective, there will be a rebound in growth in 2021.
The warning comes just days after the World Bank warned South Asia faced its worst economic performance in 40 years because of the virus.
What’s happening in Australia?
The state of South Australia recorded no new cases
yesterday - another sign of the sustained national decline here. Other states have also reported dwindling numbers even as testing is widened
National Cabinet will meet to discuss what to do with schools –
an ongoing point of division between state and federal authorities. Schools remain
open technically, but state leaders have urged parents to keep their children at
home if they can. Victoria resumed term yesterday with only 3% of
pupils in classrooms.
Virgin Australia, Australia’s second biggest airline, has extended its share market trading
halt as it struggles to find a way to stay afloat.
And in unsurprising news, Australians are
buying and drinking up to 20% more alcohol in home isolation, a public poll has
found
What's happening in Asia?
As we wake up to a new day in Asia, here's a quick look at what's been happening in the region:
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has stressed the need for China to be transparent and to share its data on the Covid-19 outbreak. He also stressed the "importance" of China's facilitation of medical supplies to the US
The IMF has warned that economic growth in Asia Pacific is expected to "stall at zero percent" in 2020, calling this its "worst growth performance in almost 60 years"
India has agreed to sell hydroxychloroquine to Malaysia - it's still not proven that the medicine is successful in treating Covid-19
Japan has urged its citizens to stay home, as reports of a health ministry projection say as many as 400,000 people could die without urgent action. Japan currently has around 9,000 confirmed cases
Singapore has seen its highest daily spike with 447 new cases - the majority linked to a growing migrant worker cluster
Welcome back to our coverage
Welcome back to our rolling coverage. From across Asia, Australia and later Europe and the US, we will keep you up to date with all developments from around the globe.
Here’s what you need to know this morning.
The International Monetary Fund says Asia’s economic growth this year will grind to a halt for the first time in 60 years, as the virus takes an “unprecedented” toll
Thais sell off jewellery as gold price spikes
People in Thailand have been rushing to sell their gold jewellery as the price of the precious metal spiked, and the economy begins to suffer.
In Bangkok, people flocked to Yaowarat, Bangkok's Chinatown, to trade their bracelets, necklaces and rings for cash.
Gold surged to a seven-year high on Tuesday - and many Thais keep gold jewellery as an investment for times of economic hardship.
Japan lawmaker expelled after cabaret visit
A Japanese lawmaker has been expelled from his party after he visited an adult entertainment club in Tokyo - despite the capital being under a state of emergency.
50-year-old Takashi Takai admitted that he visited the "sexy cabaret club" in Tokyo's nightlife district on 9 April, said news agency Jiji Press.
He offered to quit the party but the Constitutional Democratic Party declined his resignation offer, expelling him instead.
The party's secretary general said Takai had apologised for his "thoughtless behaviour".
The capital Tokyo and several other prefectures in Japan are under a month-long state of emergency and people have been asked to stay home.
PM Shinzo Abe has especially urged people to refrain from visiting nightclubs and bars to prevent clusters developing.
Karishma Vaswani
Asia business correspondent
