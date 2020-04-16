BBC Copyright: BBC

The IMF’s bleak warning echoes other multilateral institutions like the World Bank - but goes a step further - saying that Asia could likely see zero growth this year, for the first time in 60 years.

For all of us who lived through the Asian Financial Crisis, these warnings will bring back stark memories of currency crashes, property prices tumbling and millions out of work. Wealth that was built up in decades disappearing in a matter of months.

The coronavirus economic crisis will be even worse - our generation’s Great Depression.

The economic crisis this time is different from both the Global Financial Crisis and the Asian Financial Crisis the IMF says, because back then - households could still go out to the shops, and buy things, or eat at restaurants - keeping small businesses alive.

This time, that’s not possible. The IMF says governments must help these households and firms survive because the impact of the coronavirus will be "severe, across the board and unprecedented".

But the reality is only a few countries in the region have that sort of financial firepower to do this. Many are grappling with huge populations, limited financial resources, and the very real possibility of political instability as their people get sick, hungry - or both.