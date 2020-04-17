And while their success rate has been similar, their
lockdowns have varied - with New Zealand enacting a full shutdown, while Australia has kept takeaway shops and public transport open.
NZ has
indicated it may relax some of its restrictions next week.
Trump: Reopening US will be 'a beautiful puzzle'
As the US struggles with soaring numbers of infections and deaths, the debate on whether the country should lift its lockdown continues.
On Thursday night, President Donald Trump, who has been pushing for states to re-open, said "large sections" of the country could start lifting restrictions as early as Friday. Watch his remarks here:
'We owe it to the foreign workers to protect them'
Andreas Illmer
BBC News, Singapore
The spike in new infections in Singapore has again put the spotlight on the plight of the city's foreign workers.
The backbone to Singapore's construction sector, they are housed in huge dormitories where the spread of the virus proves almost impossible to contain.
"Keeping them in such living conditions creates systemic vulnerabilities waiting to erupt," Catherine James, the head of workers charity Home, told the BBC.
"This endangers the workers and the broader community: not only during pandemics, but even with smaller-scale disease outbreaks such as TB."
Many of the dorms are now under quarantine with the workers essentially locked inside. They are not only at great risk of catching the virus - but also live in uncertainty over their future employment.
Some workers are being moved to other housing but James says that's only a small percentage who work in the essential sector.
"Singapore has benefited so much from enjoying the fruit of their labour while keeping their cost low. We owe it to them and their families to spare no effort to protect them," she says.
"The right thing to do at this time is to look at ways to support our low wage foreign workers with urgent cash assistance similar to the ones offered to Singaporeans in recent weeks."
Spitting in public to get costlier in India
India's home ministry has banned spitting in public, saying it poses a "serious threat" of spreading of Covid-19.
To be clear, various municipal laws in cities had already banned it, but it was hardly enforced or taken seriously.
But now the home ministry has banned it under a federal act, which is likely to have a bigger impact.
States and cities have already hiked their fines. In Mumbai, officials will charge 1,000 rupees (£10.40; $13) to those caught and in the national capital, Delhi, violators will have to pay up 2,000 rupees.
"They will carry out raids in markets and public areas when the lockdown is lifted," he told the Times of India newspaper.
India is under lockdown until 3 May.
Running through a coronavirus 'warzone'
New York is currently the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in the US, which is seeing record numbers of cases and deaths.
So what's it like to jog through a pandemic "warzone"? From a large mobile morgue and a field hospital, to pandemic-weary New Yorkers, our reporter details some of the everyday sights he sees while going on his daily run through New York City.
BreakingWuhan increases death toll figures by 45%
The Chinese city of Wuhan - where the virus emerged - has revised its Covid-19 death toll up by 1,209, to 3,869 - an increase of almost 50%
The BBC's Robin Brant said the total was increased to include some of those who died outside hospital, and because of some delayed reports.
"Obviously it will add to suspicion about China's coronavirus figures," our correspondent says.
Handout keeps Virgin Australia in the air
Simon Atkinson
BBC News, Sydney
Australia’s government is
giving a helping hand to the country’s two major airlines – paying Qantas
and Virgin Australia to operate some key routes for the next couple of months.
Both carriers had
all but stopped domestic flights as demand dried
up and restrictions limited passenger movement between states.
On the face of it, the A$165m (£84m; $105m) hand-out is to help quarantined travellers get home and allow
medical and military personnel to move more easily. And with plans to resume
parliament in May – it’ll be handy for some politicians to get to Canberra too.
But really this is a
short-term lifeline for debt-laden Virgin - allowing it to reinstate
a couple of hundred staff and get aircraft back in the air.
Virgin has been asking for a
government loan of about A$1.4bn to ensure survival, but Canberra maintains that
any rescue package will be industry-wide. So this buys some time.
Few people want to see Virgin
Australia go bust in a nation as vast as Australia where air travel is crucial. That would cost thousands of jobs, make it even harder for
the tourism industry to recover and give Qantas a monopoly on many routes.
But handing over money when
the airline’s owners (which include Etihad, Singapore Airlines, China’s HNA and
Richard Branson’s Virgin Group) are not willing to come to its aid would be a
bad look. Especially when Australia look set to head into its first
recession in almost 30 years.
Guard of honour for 99-year-old fundraiser
British World War Two veteran Captain Tom Moore wanted to do his part for the country, so he decided to raise funds for the the UK's National Health Service by walking 100 laps of his garden.
By the time the 99-year-old finished yesterday - while accompanied by a guard of honour - he had raised £16m and counting. Watch as he completes his final lap for the cameras:
Apple to reopen in South Korea
Apple is set to reopen its only store in South Korea on Saturday - the first location to reopen since the tech giant closed all its stores outside China.
The company said in a statement to Bloomberg that South Korea had shown "great progress during the spread of Covid-19", adding that the store would focus not on sales but on "service and support".
The California-based company shut all 42 stores in China for about two months before re-opening them in March.
China: 'Long-term momentum unaffected'
Despite the slump in the country's economy, the Chinese statistics bureau have attempted to inject some optimism.
They say "the long-term growth momentum" in China will not be affected by the "short-term" impact of Covid-19.
The economy's fundamentals remain unchanged, they say, and reforms will help boost domestic demand.
Beyond China's GDP headline
Looking past the overall slump in output, here are a few other numbers we want to highlight.
Retail sales fell 15.8% in the month of March - in January and February it was down 20.5% compared to last year.
The same picture with real estate investment: it fell by 7.7% in the first three months of 2020 from a year ago.
In March, new construction starts measured by floor area were down 27% from a year earlier, following an even bigger 44.9% drop in January and February compared to 2019.
As harsh as the figures are, none of them come as much of a surprise.
With parts of the country under lockdown in March, and many shops closed, the contraction was inevitable.
How reliable are China's figures?
Earlier this month, our correspondent Robin Brant wrote about the reliability of Chinese statistics.
"China has a bad reputation when it comes to providing official numbers that the world believes," he wrote.
"This is particularly true of data on its economy - the key gauge of progress for the country and the ruling Communist Party.
Despite the economy shrinking, the Chinese authorities say employment remains "stable", with no major lay-offs.
The unemployment rate recently rose to 6.2%, an increase from 5.2%.
China's growth data explained
China's GDP decline of 6.8% is year-on-year: the economy in the first three months of 2020 was 6.8% smaller than in the same months of 2019.
But compared to the previous quarter - the last three months of 2019 - the contraction is even worse: the economy shrank by 9.8%.
That's down from the previous quarter-on-quarter growth of 1.5%.
China's GDP drop the worst in decades
Robin Brant
BBC News, Shanghai
China is the first country to publish official data revealing the economic impact since the outbreak. The huge decline wipes out the 6% expansion in China’s economy recorded in the last set of figures at the end of last year.
Beijing has signalled a significant economic stimulus is on the way as it tries to stabilise its economy and recover. Earlier this week the official mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party, the People’s Daily, reported it would "expand domestic demand".
But the slowdown in the rest of the global economy presents a significant problem as exports still play a major role in China’s economy. Job figures released recently showed the official unemployment rate had risen sharply to 6.2%.
As well as efforts by the central bank to lower the cost of borrowing and ease restrictions on bank capital, reports have also suggested there will be massive infrastructure spending. Yet China already has a high debt level that may limit its ability or desire to fund investment.
BreakingChina GDP shrinks by almost 7%
China's economic output shrank by 6.8% in the first three months of the year, official data on Friday showed.
It's the first fall in economic output since GDP records started in China almost three decades ago.
'The Great Fall of China': GDP figures due soon
In a few minutes we'll see China's first quarter GDP figures. And while virus infections seem under control, the economic numbers will give us a first glimpse into how devastating the pandemic has been for China's economy.
What do we expect? The virus will likely have tipped China's economy into its first decline since at least 1992.
The data will reveal a serious hit to the output of goods and services, retail sales and industrial production. And that's after last year, China's economy grew at its slowest pace in dearly three decades.
Two more deaths in New Zealand
Two more Covid-19 deaths have been announced in New Zealand, bringing the total to 11. Seven of the 11 are from one care home.
The country has had 1,409 confirmed cases - more than 800 have officially recovered.
The number of new cases announced today was just eight.
Trump says US economy will reopen soon
"America wants to be open and Americans want to be open," US President Donald Trump said in his Thursday evening news conference.
"A national shutdown is not a sustainable long-term solution."
Concern over crowded Philippine prisons
There is growing concern about the potential for a major outbreak inside the overcrowded prisons of the Philippines.
Prisons are operating at an average capacity of 350% - the BBC visited one in Manila in 2018 and saw prisoners without beds having to sleep on the floor or on tables.
The Red Cross has told the BBC that if the coronavirus gets into the prison - despite prevention measures from officials - it would be disastrous.
The Supreme Court is meeting on Friday to discuss a petition from human rights groups calling for sick and elderly prisoners to be released, to free up space.
Watch our report by the BBC's Howard Johnson in Manila here.
An official from South Delhi Municipal Corporation said they would form teams dedicated to catching culprits.
