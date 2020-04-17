AFP Copyright: AFP

The spike in new infections in Singapore has again put the spotlight on the plight of the city's foreign workers.

The backbone to Singapore's construction sector, they are housed in huge dormitories where the spread of the virus proves almost impossible to contain.

"Keeping them in such living conditions creates systemic vulnerabilities waiting to erupt," Catherine James, the head of workers charity Home, told the BBC.

"This endangers the workers and the broader community: not only during pandemics, but even with smaller-scale disease outbreaks such as TB."

Many of the dorms are now under quarantine with the workers essentially locked inside. They are not only at great risk of catching the virus - but also live in uncertainty over their future employment.

Some workers are being moved to other housing but James says that's only a small percentage who work in the essential sector.

"Singapore has benefited so much from enjoying the fruit of their labour while keeping their cost low. We owe it to them and their families to spare no effort to protect them," she says.

"The right thing to do at this time is to look at ways to support our low wage foreign workers with urgent cash assistance similar to the ones offered to Singaporeans in recent weeks."