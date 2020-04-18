An ancient ritual
has gone ahead at the Holy Sepulchre Church in Jerusalem for Orthodox Easter,
without the usual crush of thousands of pilgrims.
During the
Holy Fire Ceremony, a handful of Orthodox priests wearing face masks were
present for what is seen as a miracle at the site revered by Christians as the
location of Christ’s crucifixion, burial and resurrection.
As always,
the Greek Orthodox patriarch circled the tomb, then entered and emerged with
candles said to have been lit by a heavenly flame.
Usually, at
this point, a big roar goes up from the crowd in the church and the fire is
passed from candle to candle, to be taken to far-flung Orthodox Christian
communities.
This year,
special arrangements were made with the Israeli authorities allowing planes to
collect the flame from Ben Gurion airport - on the condition that nobody onboard
disembarked to avoid breaking quarantine rules.
BreakingDaily update: UK government's latest figures on virus deaths
The number of coronavirus victims in Britain's care homes
could be as high as 7,500, five times more than the official estimate, the
sector's main charity has warned.
"Without
testing, it is very difficult to give an absolute figure," Martin Green,
chief executive of Care England, told The Daily Telegraph.
"However,
if we look at some of the death rates since April 1 and compare them with
previous years' rates, we estimate a figure of about 7,500 people may have died
as a result of Covid-19."
The figure is
more than five times higher than the estimate of 1,400 suggested by the
government earlier this week.
Britain's
official coronavirus toll currently stands at 14,576, although that only
includes deaths recorded in hospitals.
Virus-hit cruise ship leaves Australia after stand-off
After more than three weeks stranded in Australian waters, the German cruise ship Artania set sail for Europe on Saturday to cheers by locals and relief from officials who had been keen to see the virus-stricken vessel leave the country.
The ship had docked in Fremantle, near Perth in Western Australia, on 27 March when about 25 passengers reported respiratory symptoms. Dozens of passengers later tested positive for Covid-19.
On Saturday it left Fremantle for Germany carrying 411 crew and passengers. Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan announced there were three more cases of coronavirus in Western Australia, two of them from the Artania.
Who is still flying to and from the UK?
Flight into and out of the UK have dropped dramatically in recent weeks.
London's Heathrow airport normally has about 600 flights landing on an average day, but under lockdown that's down to about 60.
The Nigerian president's chief of staff, Abba Kyari, has died after contracting coronavirus.
A statement from President Muhammadu Buhari's office said it "regrets to announce the passage" of Kyari.
"The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging Covid-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday," the statement said.
There have been 493 confirmed coronavirus infections, with 17 deaths, in Nigeria.
More US lockdown protests expected
Further protests are expected in the US, as conservative activists call for social distancing measures to be relaxed.
In recent days groups of protesters, including some with weapons, have gathered outside state legislatures and the homes of officials.
President Trump has been accused of stoking partisan tensions after appearing to indicate his support in online comments. On Friday he posted tweets calling for people to "liberate" a number of states.
Even though pubs and bars across the UK have closed, new research from Alcohol Change UK suggests that one in five people (21%) say they are drinking more during the pandemic.
But how normal is the amount you are drinking during this time? And what are the dangers? Find out here.
BreakingSpain deaths pass 20,000
The number of people who have died with coronavirus in Spain has passed 20,000, the health ministry has announced.
Since the start of the pandemic, 20,043 people have died there from Covid-19. In 24 hours, the death toll rose to 565, a slight drop from the 585 reported on Friday.
Spain is one of the worst-hit countries, behind the United States and Italy.
'I could barely sit down' - Cycling champion Thomas after ride raises £300,000
The 2018 Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas has praised Britain's National Health Service after raising £300,000 with a trio of 12-hour rides over three days.
Thomas rode on a turbo bike in his garage at home in Cardiff from 07:30 until 19:30 each day to raise funds to tackle the pandemic.
"No exaggeration, the last two hours were the hardest I have ever had on the bike. I could barely sit down," said the Welshman.
"I just want to thank everyone who donated. Like everyone around the country I have been humbled by the hard work, bravery and professionalism of the NHS."
Japan's virus response criticised
Michael Bristow
BBC world Service Asia Pacific editor
In a stark warning, doctors in Japan have said the country's medical system could collapse.
According to two medical associations, the coronavirus outbreak is reducing the ability of Japan's hospitals to treat other medical emergencies.
While the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 remains relatively low compared with other countries, hospitals are turning away patients.
Doctors have complained of a lack of protective equipment, which suggests Japan has not prepared well for the virus. This is despite the fact it was the second country outside China to record an infection, in January.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been criticised for not introducing restrictions to deal with the outbreak sooner for fear they could harm the economy.
So what exactly will happen to the money? Our story looks at some of the possibilities.
Joy levels need a boost? Try this...
Dozens of musicians from the National Youth Orchestra have joined together across the UK via video link to perform Beethoven's Ode To Joy in a show of solidarity, dedicated to everyone in need of a "musical pick-me-up".
They were joined by Marin Alsop, music director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, who conducted from her home in the US.
Cases rise for fourth consecutive day in Germany
There has been a rise in the number of new infections in Germany, for the fourth day in a row.
The latest figures, from the Robert Koch Institute, show there were 3,609 new cases in the past 24 hours. There were also 242 deaths, taking the country's total tally to 4,110.
So who is on these flights, given the strict travel advice in place?
Captain Tom duets on charity single
Captain Tom Moore has teamed up with actor-singer Michael Ball for a cover of You'll Never Walk Alone in a bid to raise more money for the Britain's National Health Service.
The 99-year-old war veteran set out to raise £1,000 for NHS Charities Together by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.
He finished the walk on Thursday, with the total now standing at more than £22m.
The pair have recorded a duet of the song, which also features the NHS Voices of Care Choir.
Stage star Ball said it would be "wonderful" for the single to reach number one in time for the veteran's birthday on 30 April.
Scotland's longest period with no mountain rescue in 19 years
With the UK about to enter a fifth week in lockdown, Scottish Mountain Rescue (SMR) says its teams have not been called to a mountain rescue since 22 March.
The organisation said it was the longest time between call-outs since the foot-and-mouth outbreak of 2001.
In normal circumstances, thousands of people are drawn to the hills in the first few months of the year, and SMR teams are typically involved in more than 400 rescue operations a year.
Last month, SMR urged people to heed advice around coronavirus and to stay at home. The plea followed government concerns about people travelling from across the UK to the Highlands and Islands.
Thanking the public for heeding last month's warning, SMR said: "We can do this. Stay safe, stay local, stay well."


Stars lend voices to poem about isolation
One of English literature's most celebrated poems - the Rime of the Ancient Mariner by Samuel Taylor Coleridge - is getting a 2020 re-imagining online during the coronavirus outbreak.
Jeremy Irons, Tilda Swinton and Hilary Mantel are among the stars lending their voices to read the 18th-Century poem, which talks about isolation and loneliness.
The 150-verse poem has been divided into 40 readings which will be broadcast daily from today and, once complete, will be available to listen to as “one symphonic piece”.
'Charismatic' detective dies after contracting virus
While the 150,000 coronavirus deaths around the globe are a blunt statistic, each one leaves a grieving family and friends.
This morning, British Transport Police in London paid tribute to Detective Constable John Coker, who died on Friday aged 53 after contracting the disease.
The father of three, who was based at Euston railway station, had been taken ill on 22 March.
"His colleagues remember a man who was charismatic, kind and thoughtful and took everything in his stride. He will be greatly missed by all in the force," said chief constable Paul Crowther.
Limited train, tube and bus services have remained in operation to help key workers during the lockdown.
A minute's silence was held in London on Friday as it was announced that 26 transport workers there have died after contracting coronavirus, amid calls for improved safety measures.
How long does it take to recover?
Many of us will have wondered: If I get this virus, and am in the large majority of people who recover - how long will it take to feel better?
Our health correspondent James Gallagher says it all depends on how sick you become in the first place.
Some will shrug it off quickly, but for others the illness could leave lasting problems.
Age, gender and other health issues all increase the risk of becoming more seriously ill from Covid-19.
The more invasive the treatment, and the longer your receive it, the more time the recovery is likely to take. Read more from James here.