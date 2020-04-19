BreakingUK not thinking of lifting restrictions yet - Gove
Michael Gove has said that reports the UK is looking to gradually lift some lockdown restrictions, such as re-opening schools and allowing some small social gatherings, are "not correct".
"It would be wrong to get ahead of ourselves here," the senior minister told Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday, insisting the country must maintain the current measures until death rates begin to fall.
He said the facts and advice were "clear" that we should not be lifting the restrictions yet.
'No decision' to reopen UK schools
Press AssociationCopyright: Press Association
UK Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has said that "no decision" has been made as to when schools might reopen.
The minister tweeted on Sunday morning: "I can reassure schools and parents that they will only reopen when the scientific advice indicates it is the right time to do so."
Schools across the UK were closed last month to all pupils except the children of key workers, such as doctors, nurses and delivery drivers, some vulnerable children and those with more serious special educational needs.
'No 10 ignored warning' and 'PM takes back control' - UK papers
BBCCopyright: BBC
Many of Sunday's front pages focus on the UK's possible exit strategy from the coronavirus lockdown and the role of prime minister Bors Johnson,
The Sunday Times reports a "crucial" five-week period was "lost" in the UK's fight against coronavirus, during which Mr Johnson missed high-level meetings to discuss Covid-19.
Separately it says ministers have drawn up a three-phase plan to lift the lockdown restrictions, which could see schools reopen as early as 11 May. Under the proposals, it says pupils would return to classes part-time - depending on their age - to aid social distancing.
The Sun on Sunday calls it a "traffic-light master plan", which would see non-essential shops reopen within three weeks as part of a "red phase", before some restaurants are allowed to operate a fortnight later in the "amber phase".
The things we spotted during concert
Global CitizenCopyright: Global Citizen
Last night the World Health Organization and Global Citizen teamed up, with the help of pop superstar Lady Gaga, to pay tribute to healthcare staff working tirelessly during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mark Savage, the BBC's music reporter, stayed up late to watch the mammoth eight-hour concert.
He's written up a list of the nine things he noticed during Together at Home - including one star who didn't even make their bed for the occasion!
UK care home deaths 'far higher' than official figures
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
New data has added to growing evidence that the number of deaths linked to coronavirus in UK care homes may be far higher than those recorded so far.
The National Care Forum (NCF) estimates that more than 4,000 elderly and disabled people have died across all residential and nursing homes.
Its report comes amid calls for accurate data on virus-linked deaths.
Only 217 such care home deaths have been officially recorded in England and Wales up to 3 April.
Separately, analysis from Care England, which represents large care home providers in England, claims that there have been 7,500 more deaths in care home - from all causes - in the last two weeks than would be expected at this time of year.
Welcome back to the BBC's live coverage
We'll be bringing you the latest breaking news and expert
analysis about the coronavirus pandemic from around the world.
Live Reporting
Edited by Henri Astier
All times stated are UK
BreakingUK not thinking of lifting restrictions yet - Gove
Michael Gove has said that reports the UK is looking to gradually lift some lockdown restrictions, such as re-opening schools and allowing some small social gatherings, are "not correct".
"It would be wrong to get ahead of ourselves here," the senior minister told Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday, insisting the country must maintain the current measures until death rates begin to fall.
He said the facts and advice were "clear" that we should not be lifting the restrictions yet.
'No decision' to reopen UK schools
UK Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has said that "no decision" has been made as to when schools might reopen.
The minister tweeted on Sunday morning: "I can reassure schools and parents that they will only reopen when the scientific advice indicates it is the right time to do so."
Schools across the UK were closed last month to all pupils except the children of key workers, such as doctors, nurses and delivery drivers, some vulnerable children and those with more serious special educational needs.
'No 10 ignored warning' and 'PM takes back control' - UK papers
Many of Sunday's front pages focus on the UK's possible exit strategy from the coronavirus lockdown and the role of prime minister Bors Johnson,
The Sunday Times reports a "crucial" five-week period was "lost" in the UK's fight against coronavirus, during which Mr Johnson missed high-level meetings to discuss Covid-19.
Separately it says ministers have drawn up a three-phase plan to lift the lockdown restrictions, which could see schools reopen as early as 11 May. Under the proposals, it says pupils would return to classes part-time - depending on their age - to aid social distancing.
The Sun on Sunday calls it a "traffic-light master plan", which would see non-essential shops reopen within three weeks as part of a "red phase", before some restaurants are allowed to operate a fortnight later in the "amber phase".
The things we spotted during concert
Last night the World Health Organization and Global Citizen teamed up, with the help of pop superstar Lady Gaga, to pay tribute to healthcare staff working tirelessly during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mark Savage, the BBC's music reporter, stayed up late to watch the mammoth eight-hour concert.
He's written up a list of the nine things he noticed during Together at Home - including one star who didn't even make their bed for the occasion!
You can read more here
UK care home deaths 'far higher' than official figures
New data has added to growing evidence that the number of deaths linked to coronavirus in UK care homes may be far higher than those recorded so far.
The National Care Forum (NCF) estimates that more than 4,000 elderly and disabled people have died across all residential and nursing homes.
Its report comes amid calls for accurate data on virus-linked deaths.
Only 217 such care home deaths have been officially recorded in England and Wales up to 3 April.
Separately, analysis from Care England, which represents large care home providers in England, claims that there have been 7,500 more deaths in care home - from all causes - in the last two weeks than would be expected at this time of year.
Welcome back to the BBC's live coverage
We'll be bringing you the latest breaking news and expert analysis about the coronavirus pandemic from around the world.
In the latest headlines: