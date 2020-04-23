Australia's government is on the front foot with the US in pushing for an investigation into the virus's origins and World Health Organization's response.

On Wednesday, PM Scott Morrison said he'd had phone calls with US President Trump about the need to "improve the transparency and effectiveness of international responses to pandemics", plus the French and German leaders on the need for international co-operation.

However the European nations say it's too early to focus efforts on blame while they're still fighting the disease.

Meanwhile, China has criticised Canberra as being a mere mouthpiece for Washington's attacks on Beijing.

Australia recorded just seven new cases overnight - further solidifying the infection rate's drop to under 1% from 25% in mid-March.