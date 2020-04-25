With Spain under lockdown, a professional dancer has embraced taking the rubbish out as a chance to entertain his neighbours.
Latest UK developments
Good morning. If you're just joining us in the UK, here are some of the latest news stories:
People should seek medical care when they need it and not be put off by the coronavirus pandemic, say UK doctors, charities and the health service.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, has attended meetings of the scientific body advising the government on the outbreak.
Tests for UK key workers were booked up through the government website within an hour of it reopening on Saturday, apart from some in Scotland.
NHS workers, police and firefighters must get better pay and treatment after they "see us through" this crisis, says the head of the Fire Brigades Union.
Payouts to UK firms over coronavirus could cost £1.2bn, initial estimates from the Association of British Insurers (ABI) indicate.
Around two million children in England face higher risks in lockdown, says the Children's Commissioner.
'No evidence' virus recovery stops reinfection, says WHO
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The World Health Organization (WHO) says that there is "currently no evidence that people who have recovered from Covid-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection".
It has been suggested that people who survive an infection may develop antibodies that can attack the virus and prevent reinfection.
In the UK, antibody blood testing and surveillance to determine the rate of infection among the public is one of "five pillars" of the government's testing strategy, designed to suppress the virus.
Antibody testing - to show if someone has had the virus in the past - is considered crucial in providing an exit pathway from the current lockdown, as well as providing data to those developing a vaccine.
Australia and New Zealand mark Anzac day
AFPCopyright: AFP
Australia and New Zealand have commemorated Anzac Day, but on a much smaller scale than usual.
The day marks the anniversary of the first campaign that led to major casualties for the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps (Anzac) during World War One.
Usually, a number of commemorative events are held but with social distancing in place, people in both countries chose to stand in silence in their driveways to pay tribute.
AFPCopyright: AFP
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was pictured with her father and her partner outside Premier House in Wellington.
Scott Morrison, Australia's Prime Minister, attended a closed ceremony in Canberra.
Live Reporting
Edited by Alix Kroeger
All times stated are UK
Dancer uses bin night to perform for neighbours
With Spain under lockdown, a professional dancer has embraced taking the rubbish out as a chance to entertain his neighbours.
Latest UK developments
Good morning. If you're just joining us in the UK, here are some of the latest news stories:
'No evidence' virus recovery stops reinfection, says WHO
The World Health Organization (WHO) says that there is "currently no evidence that people who have recovered from Covid-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection".
It has been suggested that people who survive an infection may develop antibodies that can attack the virus and prevent reinfection.
In the UK, antibody blood testing and surveillance to determine the rate of infection among the public is one of "five pillars" of the government's testing strategy, designed to suppress the virus.
Antibody testing - to show if someone has had the virus in the past - is considered crucial in providing an exit pathway from the current lockdown, as well as providing data to those developing a vaccine.
Australia and New Zealand mark Anzac day
Australia and New Zealand have commemorated Anzac Day, but on a much smaller scale than usual.
The day marks the anniversary of the first campaign that led to major casualties for the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps (Anzac) during World War One.
Usually, a number of commemorative events are held but with social distancing in place, people in both countries chose to stand in silence in their driveways to pay tribute.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was pictured with her father and her partner outside Premier House in Wellington.
Scott Morrison, Australia's Prime Minister, attended a closed ceremony in Canberra.
Read more here.
When can UK sport restart?
Dan Roan
BBC Sports editor
The UK government plans to set up the first of a series of regular meetings involving senior medical directors of the major sports this week in a bid to return to action as soon as possible.
The move was described by a source close to the plans as a "quickening of the pace" and intended to help sport resume "within weeks", if progress was made.
The specifics of each sport would be examined by health experts to see what protocols would be needed to get each up and running as soon as possible, meaning some would return sooner than others.
And government officials have accepted that at this stage, sport would only be able to take place behind closed doors.
You can read more on this story here.
Seek urgent medical care if needed, public told
Doctors and charities are urging people to seek medical care when they need it – and not be put off by the coronavirus pandemic.
They warn that anyone who delays seeking treatment – for example, for chest pain or symptoms of stroke - is putting their long-term health at risk.
Half the usual number of people are going to Accident and Emergency (A&E) at UK hospitals and treatment for heart attacks and strokes is down.
NHS England's medical director Stephen Powis suggested this was because people were worried about bothering the NHS or feared contracting the virus in a medical environment.
You can read more on this story here.
Tests taken up within an hour of site reopening
Coronavirus tests for UK key workers were booked up via the government's website within an hour of it reopening, apart from some in Scotland.
Home testing kits were unavailable less than 15 minutes after the site reopened on Saturday, while drive-through sites in England were booked up within an hour.
The site had closed on Friday, after 46,000 people tried to access it - with 5,000 home kits ordered and 15,000 appointments at drive-through centres arranged.
The government aims to reach 100,000 tests per day by the end of April and has said these will be available in batches from 08:00 BST each day.
Speaking on BBC Breakfast, the medical director of NHS England, Professor Stephen Powis said: “We are going at capacity, over 50,000 now. The aim is to get to 100,000 by Thursday.
"I would urge people who fit in that criteria, key workers, to go back onto the website as more appointments become available."
Japan cruise ship sees rise in infections
Nearly 60 new cases of coronavirus infections were confirmed among crew members of a cruise ship docked in Japan on Saturday.
The total number of cases onboard the Costa Atlantica now stands at about 150. There are said to be 623 crew members on the vessel.
The ship had no passengers on board and diverted to Nagasaki in January for repairs rather than continue on to China, owing to the virus outbreak.
The crew were meant to have been confined to the ship but local media reported that some left the vessel.
Japan is currently facing a growing coronavirus crisis. There are more than 12,800 confirmed cases and 345 people have died.
The head of the Japan Medical Association, Yoshitake Yokokura, recently warned Japan lacks enough hospital beds, medical workers and personal protective equipment.
Welcome to today's coronavirus coverage
Good morning from our team here in London and welcome to our rolling updates on the pandemic.
Here’s what you need to know so far this morning: