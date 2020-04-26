Sweden has been more relaxed than many other countries in the restrictions it has brought in.

Deputy Prime Minister Isabella Lovin has been on the BBC's Andrew Marr programme.

She told him the pandemic was a “marathon and not a sprint”.

And she said it was a “great myth” that Sweden hasn’t taken serious steps to try and address the pandemic.

The country has limited gatherings to 50 people and banned people from visiting nursing homes.

Sweden has a higher death rate than neighbouring Scandinavian countries. More than 2,000 people have died compared with 193 in Norway.

She said: “I think every country needs to take its own measures but it’s a real fear that if you have too harsh measures, then they can’t be sustained all the time, maybe you can get a counter reaction and people will not respect the recommendations that need to be there for a really long time until we have a vaccine and until the pandemic has an end.

“We don’t want to fatigue the situation,” she added.

