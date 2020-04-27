But there's also been a lot of apprehension and debate – and I could see it play out on my
Why is Australia's tracing app controversial?
Frances Mao
Sydney
The government has directly tied the use of the COVIDSafe app to the idea of Australians resuming normal life as soon as possible.
That appeal to freedom, and public duty, drove more than one million people to download it within hours of its release. (A reminder - Australia has around 25 million people.)
But there's also been a lot of apprehension and debate – and I could see it play out on my social media last night – with some friends urging people to “do their part” while others pointed out risks.
The app works by sharing your encrypted code through Bluetooth with other users around you. If you test positive, you make a report and that information will go to a central server accessed only by state health officials. Obviously, you know who's at risk in your own home but this way strangers you may have encountered at the supermarket will be alerted too.
The government says the data will be stored temporarily and only used for contact tracing - not quarantine monitoring or location tracking. But critics point out those protections aren't in law yet because parliament isn't siting until mid-May.
In addition, tech experts say the app's source code should have been released for scrutiny, and that centralised storage is far riskier than the decentralised versions now favoured by nations such as Germany.
What's happening in Asia?
German rapper rocks drive-in cinema
It's not exactly a mosh pit, but hey, it's still a concert. German rap star Sido on Sunday gave a sold-out concert at a drive-in cinema in Dusseldorf. He performed in front of some 500 cars, and with two people per car allowed, that's an estimated crowd of around 1,000 people.
It looked a bit like performing in front of a car park but with all normal concerts and entertainment events cancelled, it was a welcome break for many people. And if you couldn't drive there yourself, it was live streamed on the web.
It's not the first time that Germany's very few drive-in cinemas were somewhat repurposed during the lockdown - at Easter, they were used for religious services and there are more concerts planned over the next days and weeks.
'Cure can't be worse than the problem' Trump says
"The cure can't be worse than the problem itself!" Mr Trump tweeted a day ago, before repeating the message today.
US states ease lockdown despite 55,000 deaths
The US total number of deaths reached almost 55,000 on Sunday night, according to data by the Johns Hopkins University. The number of confirmed cases is just over 965,000 - which is more than four times the number of cases in Spain, with the second-most number of cases.
Despite that, some US states are beginning to lift lockdown orders. Georgia, Oklahoma, Alaska and South Carolina have already allowed some businesses to reopen, while Tennessee and Mississippi will see measures easing on Monday.
The US virus task force has urged people to continue with social distancing throughout the summer. President Donald Trump has not held a White House briefing since Friday - after he'd been widely criticised for speculating that injecting disinfectant could kill the virus.
Australians quick to download app
Good morning from Sydney. As new case numbers drop to near single digits, the focus is squarely on how society will move out of lockdown.
Canberra is stressing that a wide uptake of its contact-tracing app is crucial to this, and since it was released last night more than 1.13 million Australians have downloaded it.
Critics say there are privacy and transparency concerns with its rushed roll-out, but as opinion polls have shown, public trust in the government has risen since the start of the pandemic.
Meanwhile some states have begun relaxing restrictions, with Queensland set to bring back picnics and car trips, while Western Australia will now allow 10-person gatherings, up from the previous limit of two.
But New South Wales and Victoria – the two most-populous states – say they’re sticking with their measures until at least 11 May, when a national review is due.
Hello and welcome back
We’re starting this week with some good news as countries all over the world begin easing restrictions. Here’s a quick glance at what you need to know: