The government has directly tied the use of the COVIDSafe app to the idea of Australians resuming normal life as soon as possible.

That appeal to freedom, and public duty, drove more than one million people to download it within hours of its release. (A reminder - Australia has around 25 million people.)

But there's also been a lot of apprehension and debate – and I could see it play out on my social media last night – with some friends urging people to “do their part” while others pointed out risks.

The app works by sharing your encrypted code through Bluetooth with other users around you. If you test positive, you make a report and that information will go to a central server accessed only by state health officials. Obviously, you know who's at risk in your own home but this way strangers you may have encountered at the supermarket will be alerted too.

The government says the data will be stored temporarily and only used for contact tracing - not quarantine monitoring or location tracking. But critics point out those protections aren't in law yet because parliament isn't siting until mid-May.

In addition, tech experts say the app's source code should have been released for scrutiny, and that centralised storage is far riskier than the decentralised versions now favoured by nations such as Germany.