More people have now lost their lives, over a few months, than the 58,220 Americans who died over nearly two decades in Vietnam - highlighting the devastating impact of Covid-19 on the United States.

One of the leading White House medical advisers, Dr Anthony Fauci, has issued a sobering warning that the outbreak is far from being over. He said the country could be in for a bad autumn if researchers fail to find an effective treatment.

Dr Fauci said it was inevitable that the virus would come back - and may not go away at all during the summer.