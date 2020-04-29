More Americans with virus have died than in Vietnam War
Peter Bowes
North America correspondent
More people have now lost their lives, over a few months, than the 58,220 Americans who died over nearly two decades in Vietnam - highlighting the devastating impact of Covid-19 on the United States.
One of the leading White House medical advisers, Dr Anthony Fauci, has issued a sobering warning that the outbreak is far from being over. He said the country could be in for a bad autumn if researchers fail to find an effective treatment.
Dr Fauci said it was inevitable that the virus would come back - and may not go away at all during the summer.
A grim
milestone in the US as the number of virus cases passed one million,
according to Johns Hopkins University. There are now 1,012,399 cases
in the US, with 3,114,659 confirmed cases worldwide
France is to become the latest country in Europe to make face masks compulsory in certain situations. From 11 May, people will have to wear them on public transport and in secondary schools
Neighbouring Spain has announced a four-phase plan to lift its strict lockdown, hoping to return to a "new normality" by the end of June
And in Russia, President Vladimir Putin has admitted there is a shortage of protective equipment for medics, saying that what they had now was "still not enough"
Live Reporting
Edited by Owen Amos
All times stated are UK
