Women in masks in a supermarket in the UK
Live

Drug trial hope for virus treatment

preview
1
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Owen Amos

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome back

    Hello and welcome back to our rolling coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. We're writing to you from Singapore this morning and will be joined by our colleagues in London later today.

    Some positive news first - US officials say there is "clear-cut" evidence that a drug can help people recover quicker from the virus. Remdesivir, which was originally developed as an Eloba treatment, is said to have cut the duration of symptoms from 15 days to 11 in trials across the world.

    • Over in the US, the economy suffered its most severe contraction in more than a decade - sinking at an annual rate of 4.8%
    • In the UK, deadline day is drawing near. The government had pledged to test 100,000 people per day by the end of April - it's currently on 52,000 a day
    • And some 3,190,743 people around the world have now been infected by the virus, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University - with the global death toll standing at 227,368
Back to top