Hello and welcome back to our rolling coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. We're writing to you from Singapore this morning and will be joined by our colleagues in London later today.
Some positive news first - US officials say there is "clear-cut" evidence that a drug can help people recover quicker from the virus. Remdesivir, which was originally developed as an Eloba treatment, is said to have cut the duration of symptoms from 15 days to 11 in trials across the world.
Over in the US, the economy suffered its most severe contraction in more than a decade - sinking at an annual rate of 4.8%
In the UK, deadline day is drawing near. The government had pledged to test 100,000 people per day by the end of April - it's currently on 52,000 a day
And some 3,190,743 people around the world have now been infected by the virus, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University - with the global death toll standing at 227,368
Live Reporting
Edited by Owen Amos
All times stated are UK
Welcome back
Hello and welcome back to our rolling coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. We're writing to you from Singapore this morning and will be joined by our colleagues in London later today.
Some positive news first - US officials say there is "clear-cut" evidence that a drug can help people recover quicker from the virus. Remdesivir, which was originally developed as an Eloba treatment, is said to have cut the duration of symptoms from 15 days to 11 in trials across the world.