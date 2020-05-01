UN chief 'disappointed' in global lack of coordination
The United Nations' secretary general Antonio Guterres has just given an interview to the BBC's Nick Bryant, telling our correspondent he's "disappointed" the world had not come together in a coordinated way to confront the pandemic.
He said individual nations pursued their own strategies – and the lack of collective action helped the virus spread.In comments that appeared to be directed at the US and Beijing, he also bemoaned the failure of the world’s strongest nations to combine what he called power and leadership. That has created much of the dysfunction and fragility, as he put it, in today’s world. He also said there was an opportunity for countries to retool their economics in ways that are more environmentally sustainable. He called on governments to withhold emergency financial support from fossil fuel and carbon-intensive companies and to focus instead on green jobs.We'll have more updates from Nick's interview soon - stay tuned.
Welcome to our coverage
Welcome back to our rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. We’re writing from across Asia and Australia and will later be joined by our teams in Europe and the US.
Here’s what you need to know this Friday morning.
Some parts of Australia are beginning to lift their lockdowns as the country sees a continuously low infection rate
South Korea hopes to keep its new infections at zero for a second day after on Thursday it reported no new domestic cases
Indonesia’s confirmed cases have risen beyond 10,000 - making it the worst hit country in South East Asia after Singapore
