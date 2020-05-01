The United Nations' secretary general Antonio Guterres has just given an interview to the BBC's Nick Bryant, telling our correspondent he's "disappointed" the world had not come together in a coordinated way to confront the pandemic.

He said individual nations pursued their own strategies – and the lack of collective action helped the virus spread.In comments that appeared to be directed at the US and Beijing, he also bemoaned the failure of the world’s strongest nations to combine what he called power and leadership. That has created much of the dysfunction and fragility, as he put it, in today’s world. He also said there was an opportunity for countries to retool their economics in ways that are more environmentally sustainable. He called on governments to withhold emergency financial support from fossil fuel and carbon-intensive companies and to focus instead on green jobs.We'll have more updates from Nick's interview soon - stay tuned.