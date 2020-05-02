But even discounting these figures, the government still
achieved an eight-fold increase from a month ago.
There are serious questions to ask about
the UK's approach to testing, however.
As the outbreak spread, it quickly became clear
the testing system was going to be overwhelmed, with concerns the government was
slow to react.
Many believe the delay has proved costly,
particularly when it comes to testing capacity for care homes, where more lives
might have been saved.
Some also think that the 100,000 target might
hinder, rather than help, with the six-figure target representing “testing for
testing’s sake”.
The UK has had to play catch up with other
countries, such as Germany, Italy and Lithuania.
And the main test is yet to come, as effective
tracing measures will be key to aid any easing of lockdown measures.
Premier League given guidelines for resuming season
Laura Scott
BBC Sport News Correspondent
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Neutral grounds and up to 40,000 tests for players and staff will be required if the English Premier League's plans to play the 92 outstanding games behind closed doors are pursued.
"Up to 10 stadiums" would be used to resume the 2019-20 campaign, which was halted in March because of the pandemic.
The advice came during a video conference on Friday which followed a separate meeting, hosted by culture secretary Oliver Dowden, involving medical experts from several sports organisations, government and Public Health England, about "stepping up planning" for sport's eventual return.
Clubs reiterated a commitment to resuming the season "when safe and appropriate to do so".
Belgium is the world's worst affected country when it comes to the coronavirus mortality rate.
That rate, unlike the total number of fatalities, is a measure of the number of deaths in relation to the size of population.
Belgium has a population of 11.5 million. That means 66 people in every 100,000 have died from Covid-19. In the US, with a population of around 330 million, it's 19 in every 100,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
But those figures are "faulty comparisons" that have been "abused", argues Prof Steven Van Gucht, a Belgian virologist and government spokesman.
Princess Charlotte has delivered homemade care packages to
those in need during the coronavirus crisis.
New pictures released to mark her fifth birthday show the
young royal helping her family take food to the elderly and vulnerable in
Norfolk, England, near her home of Anmer Hall, on the Queen's Sandringham estate.
The photos were taken in April by the princess's mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, a keen amateur photographer.
The latest clinical trials of remdesivir, an anti-viral drug originally developed to treat Ebola, have been encouraging.
The US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) found that remdesivir cut the duration of symptoms from 15 days down to 11. The trials involved 1,063 people at hospitals around the world. Some were given the drug and others were given a placebo (dummy) treatment.
Dr Anthony Fauci who runs NIAID, said that remdesivir had "a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery".
However, although remdesivir may aid recovery - and possibly stop people having to be treated in intensive care - the trials did not give any clear indication whether it can prevent deaths from coronavirus.
It is one of the four drugs in the WHO Solidarity trial and its manufacturer, Gilead, is also organising trials.
Good morning and welcome to our continuing live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the key events overnight and today:
The US government has given emergency approval for the anti-viral Ebola drug Remdesivir as a treatment for the coronavirus. The company behind the drug, Gilead Sciences, has donated 1.5 million vials to help patients
More European countries are taking steps to ease restrictions. In Spain adults will be able to exercise outside for the first time in weeks and Austria is allowing thousands of shops to reopen
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock says there has been an "unprecedented" rise in coronavirus testing in the UK and that the target of 100,000 daily tests has been met. However, the opposition Labour Party says the numbers are misleading
A nursing home in New York City has reported 98 deaths linked to coronavirus. Mayor Bill de Blasio said the losses at the 705-bed Isabella Geriatric Center in Manhattan were "absolutely horrifying"
El Salvador, one of the world's most violent countries, has seen a sharp drop in the murder rate after it imposed strict quarantine rules
Singapore has announced moves to gradually ease restrictions. The health ministry said traditional Chinese medicine practitioners would be allowed to partly reopen on Tuesday while other services such as barbers and laundries could operate from 12 May
Live Reporting
Edited by Jim Todd
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Why the biggest challenge is yet to come on testing
Nick Triggle
Health Correspondent
The UK met its 100,000 testing target by the end of April, but the government has been accused of being creative with its counting, including kits sent to people’s homes which may have not been returned.
But even discounting these figures, the government still achieved an eight-fold increase from a month ago.
There are serious questions to ask about the UK's approach to testing, however.
As the outbreak spread, it quickly became clear the testing system was going to be overwhelmed, with concerns the government was slow to react.
Many believe the delay has proved costly, particularly when it comes to testing capacity for care homes, where more lives might have been saved.
Some also think that the 100,000 target might hinder, rather than help, with the six-figure target representing “testing for testing’s sake”.
The UK has had to play catch up with other countries, such as Germany, Italy and Lithuania.
And the main test is yet to come, as effective tracing measures will be key to aid any easing of lockdown measures.
Premier League given guidelines for resuming season
Laura Scott
BBC Sport News Correspondent
Neutral grounds and up to 40,000 tests for players and staff will be required if the English Premier League's plans to play the 92 outstanding games behind closed doors are pursued.
"Up to 10 stadiums" would be used to resume the 2019-20 campaign, which was halted in March because of the pandemic.
The advice came during a video conference on Friday which followed a separate meeting, hosted by culture secretary Oliver Dowden, involving medical experts from several sports organisations, government and Public Health England, about "stepping up planning" for sport's eventual return.
Clubs reiterated a commitment to resuming the season "when safe and appropriate to do so".
Read more here.
Why so many people are dying in Belgium
Gavin Lee
BBC Europe reporter
Belgium is the world's worst affected country when it comes to the coronavirus mortality rate.
That rate, unlike the total number of fatalities, is a measure of the number of deaths in relation to the size of population.
Belgium has a population of 11.5 million. That means 66 people in every 100,000 have died from Covid-19. In the US, with a population of around 330 million, it's 19 in every 100,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
But those figures are "faulty comparisons" that have been "abused", argues Prof Steven Van Gucht, a Belgian virologist and government spokesman.
Read more from Gavin here.
Princess Charlotte delivers care packages
Princess Charlotte has delivered homemade care packages to those in need during the coronavirus crisis.
New pictures released to mark her fifth birthday show the young royal helping her family take food to the elderly and vulnerable in Norfolk, England, near her home of Anmer Hall, on the Queen's Sandringham estate.
The photos were taken in April by the princess's mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, a keen amateur photographer.
Read more.
Why is remdesivir so promising?
James Gallagher
Health and science correspondent, BBC News
The latest clinical trials of remdesivir, an anti-viral drug originally developed to treat Ebola, have been encouraging.
The US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) found that remdesivir cut the duration of symptoms from 15 days down to 11. The trials involved 1,063 people at hospitals around the world. Some were given the drug and others were given a placebo (dummy) treatment.
Dr Anthony Fauci who runs NIAID, said that remdesivir had "a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery".
However, although remdesivir may aid recovery - and possibly stop people having to be treated in intensive care - the trials did not give any clear indication whether it can prevent deaths from coronavirus.
It is one of the four drugs in the WHO Solidarity trial and its manufacturer, Gilead, is also organising trials.
The US data on remdesivir was published at the same time as a trial of the same drug in China, reported in the Lancet medical journal, showed it was ineffective.
However, that trial was incomplete because the success of lockdown in Wuhan meant doctors ran out of patients.
Recap of key UK developments
Good morning, here’s a rundown of the key developments in the UK overnight and on Friday:
NY care home deaths 'absolutely horrifying'
A nursing home in New York has reported 98 coronavirus-related deaths, a figure described by the city’s mayor as "absolutely horrifying".
The Isabella Geriatric Center in Manhattan said 46 of its residents died after testing positive, while the other 52 were suspected to have had the virus.
"It’s absolutely horrifying," New York mayor Bill de Blasio said. "It’s inestimable loss, and it’s just impossible to imagine so many people lost in one place."
According to Associated Press data, New York has had at least 3,065 nursing home deaths - the most in the US - as of Thursday.
The Washington Post also carried out a nationwide study. It says the number of nursing homes publicly reporting cases of covid-19 has doubled in the past week, with more than one in six facilities in the US now acknowledging infections among residents or staff.
Live coverage begins
Good morning and welcome to our continuing live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the key events overnight and today: