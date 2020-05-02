The UK met its 100,000 testing target by the end of April, but the government has been accused of being creative with its counting, including kits sent to people’s homes which may have not been returned.

But even discounting these figures, the government still achieved an eight-fold increase from a month ago.

There are serious questions to ask about the UK's approach to testing, however.

As the outbreak spread, it quickly became clear the testing system was going to be overwhelmed, with concerns the government was slow to react.

Many believe the delay has proved costly, particularly when it comes to testing capacity for care homes, where more lives might have been saved.

Some also think that the 100,000 target might hinder, rather than help, with the six-figure target representing “testing for testing’s sake”.

The UK has had to play catch up with other countries, such as Germany, Italy and Lithuania.

And the main test is yet to come, as effective tracing measures will be key to aid any easing of lockdown measures.