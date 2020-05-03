BBC Copyright: BBC

The UK government should not introduce an "arbitrary age limit" when lifting lockdown measures, the chairman of the British Medical Association (BMA) has said.

Dr Chaand Nagpaul acknowledged that older people were at a higher risk from coronavirus, but added that a “large number” of people under 70 could also have underlying health conditions, also putting them at risk.

“What’s really important if we are to ease the lockdown is to look at the risk of everyone rather than just have an arbitrary age limit," Dr Nagpaul told BBC Breakfast.

“We don’t want an arbitrary approach.”

He said that when easing lockdown, the government "should be assuring all of us that it is... safer for people to be going outdoors".

Staying indoors for prolonged periods can lead to other problems, he said, potentially affecting people's mental and physical health.

“You can’t just look in isolation at the Covid situation," he added.