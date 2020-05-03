The UK government should not introduce an "arbitrary age limit" when lifting lockdown measures, the chairman of the British Medical Association (BMA) has said.
Dr Chaand Nagpaul acknowledged that older people were at a higher risk
from coronavirus, but added that a “large number” of people under 70 could also have underlying health conditions, also putting them at risk.
“What’s really important if we are to ease the
lockdown is to look at the risk of everyone rather than just have an arbitrary
age limit," Dr Nagpaul told BBC Breakfast.
“We don’t want an arbitrary approach.”
He said that when easing lockdown, the government "should be assuring all of us that
it is... safer for people to be going outdoors".
Staying indoors for prolonged periods can lead to other problems, he said, potentially affecting people's mental and physical health.
“You can’t just look in isolation at the Covid situation," he added.
Key developments from the UK
In case you missed it, here’s a round-up of
the key developments in the UK overnight and yesterday:
Churches in Germany can now open their doors again to worshippers but services will be very different.
After weeks of negotiations with officials, religious leaders have come up with strict rules to prevent coronavirus infections.
Churches will restrict numbers attending and people will have to keep at least 2m (6ft) apart.
Singing, which officials say can spread the virus, is banned and priests will have to wear a mask when giving out communion.
Jewish and Muslim leaders are also introducing special hygiene rules for synagogues and mosques.
Religious leaders supported the government’s lockdown in March - but increasingly have been asking, if shops can open, why can’t places of worship?
They have welcomed the move to allow services.
Particularly in the current situation, said one Jewish leader, people need the support and comfort of their faith.
Sassuolo first top flight football team in Italy to resume training
Getty Images
Sassuolo are set to become the first Serie A side to re-start training following the coronavirus shutdown.
The club, based in northern Italy, said its players could use the club’s facilities on an optional basis. They will train individually.
Professional teams will be allowed to train together from 18 May although they will still have to respect social distancing guidelines.
Italian football’s top flight has been suspended since 9 March and the league and the country’s federation (FIGC) both want to complete the season, although the government says it has not yet decided whether it will give permission.
Italy has suffered the heaviest death toll in Europe from coronavirus, at nearly 29,000.
Live coverage resumes
Hello and welcome to our continuing live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the main developments to bring you up to speed:
Churches in Germany are opening for Sunday services for the first time since the lockdown began in March, but singing is banned to prevent new infections
