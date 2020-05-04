EPA Copyright: EPA

US President Donald Trump has said he believes the United States will have a vaccine for the coronavirus before 2021.

"We are very confident that we're going to have a vaccine at the end of the year, by the end of the year," he said during a Fox News town hall on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Scientists around the world are currently racing to develop such a vaccine but most experts expect it will only be ready for mass distribution sometime in 2021.

Trump seemed to accept he was getting ahead of his own medical advisors on the prediction of such a fast timeline.

"The doctors would say 'well, you shouldn't say that.' I'll say what I think," he said.