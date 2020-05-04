As most people across Asia begin waking up to a brand new week, here's the latest from the region:
China recorded three new cases on Sunday, all of which were imported, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 82,880. With no new deaths reported, the death toll remains at 4,633
South Korea will relax social distancing rules further starting from 6 May, to allow gatherings and events to take place. The government is also set to announce the date that students will be allowed to return to school.
And over in Japan, parks, museums and other public facilities in certain parts of the country could soon be allowed to re-open, minister Yasutoshi Nishimura has said. He added that the government would allow these things to restart if sufficient measures were put in place.
It's a similar tale in Singapore, which will from 12 May begin easing some curbs - allowing home-based food businesses, selected food outlets and manufacturing firms to resume operations
Australians back on beaches
Australians in several states have just enjoyed a weekend of relaxed restrictions with household visits allowed in Sydney, and beaches and parks re-opened in Queensland and the Northern Territory among other freedoms.
Here are some of the other developments:
Victoria, the second-worst affected state, has not budged in its lockdown and this morning reported a new cluster of 19 cases at a meatworks factory - the biggest increase in weeks
A national review of restrictions will go ahead this Friday as the government keeps pressing Australians to download a tracing app
And New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will join Australian authorities at their weekly meeting tomorrow. Both nations have had comparative success in containing the virus and may open their borders to each other soon.
Trump says vaccine will be ready this year
US President Donald Trump has said he believes the United States will have a vaccine for the coronavirus before 2021.
"We are very confident that we're going to have a vaccine at the end of the year, by the end of the year," he said during a Fox News town hall on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.
Scientists around the world are currently racing to develop such a vaccine but most experts expect it will only be ready for mass distribution sometime in 2021.
Trump seemed to accept he was getting ahead of his own medical advisors on the prediction of such a fast timeline.
"The doctors would say 'well, you shouldn't say that.' I'll say what I think," he said.
First day of zero cases in New Zealand
There have been zero new virus infections in New Zealand for the past day - the first time since 16 March.
There was also no new fatality, leaving the number of people whose deaths have been linked to Covid-19 at 20.
Overall, there have been only 1,137 confirmed infections and already last week, New Zealand had only single-digit daily cases.
Hello and welcome back to our rolling coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. We're writing to you from Singapore this morning, and will be joined by our colleagues in London later. Here's a quick glance at the main news over the past few hours:
US President Donald Trump has said he is "very confident" the US will have a vaccine by the end of the year. However, he said he would also be happy for another country to beat US researchers to it, saying: "I don't care. I just want to get a vaccine that works"
Mr Trump acknowledged he was more optimistic than some advisers, but said: "I'll say what I think"
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier said there was "significant" evidence that the virus emerged from a Chinese lab. But he did not dispute intelligence agencies, who said the virus was not man-made
In Brazil, President Bolsonaro again downplayed the impact of the pandemic, even as the number of cases in the country passesd the 100,000 mark
In Europe, France, Italy and Spain have recorded their lowest daily death tolls in weeks as they begin moving towards easing restrictions
The worldwide death toll now stands at almost 250,000, with some 3.5 million confirmed cases according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University
