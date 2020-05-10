Former US president Barack Obama called the US response to the coronavirus pandemic a "chaotic disaster" in a private conference call reported by CNN .

Obama has largely observed an unwritten rule of US presidents not criticising their successors, but he has occasionally spoken out against President Trump, as have a number of other former presidents.

"It would have been bad even with the best of government," Obama was quoted as saying on the call.

"It has been an absolute chaotic disaster when that mindset of 'what's in it for me' and 'to heck with everybody else', when that mindset is operationalised in our government."

Obama also strongly criticised the decision to drop criminal chargesagainst former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Read more