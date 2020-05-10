Dr. Anthony Fauci and two other members of the White House's coronavirus task force have self-quarantined after they came in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.
Fauci, 79, tested negative for Covid-19 and will continue to be tested regularly, according to a spokesperson for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, where he is a director.
Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who is 68, "will be teleworking for the next two weeks" after a "low-risk exposure" on Wednesday to a person at the White House who has the disease, the Washington Post reported on Saturday, citing a spokesman.
US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn, who is 60, is in self-quarantine for a couple of weeks after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, an FDA spokesman told Reuters.
UK forced to send 50,000 samples to US for testing
The UK government has admitted sending about 50,000 coronavirus tests to the US last week for processing after "operational issues" in UK labs.
The Department of Health said sending swabs abroad was among the contingencies to deal with "teething problems".
A Covid-19 alert system is set to be launched by the government in England to track the virus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce on Sunday.
It is understood the system - with alerts ranging from green (level one) to red (level five) - will be similar to the one used to keep the public informed about the terror threat level.
Johnson is also expected to unveil a new slogan, telling the public to "stay alert, control the virus, save lives" when he gives a televised address updating the nation on the progress of lockdown measures.
"Stay alert" - which replaces "stay home" was criticised by some ahead of Sunday's announcement for being vague and unsuitable for tackling transmission of a virus.
Johnson is not expected to provide dates for when the current lockdown restrictions - first announced on 23 March - will change.
In other UK news:
More than 70 public figures are calling for a full independent public inquiry into deaths from Covid-19 among people from ethnic minority backgrounds.
Decisions on which shops reopen after lockdown should be based on safety, not their size or business type, the British Retail Consortium has said.
South Korea fears second wave after spike in new cases
A cluster of new coronavirus cases in South Korea has forced the closure of bars and clubs across its capital city, amid fears of a second wave of infections as the country cautiously emerges from lockdown.
South Korea reported 34 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, the biggest daily rise in a month, bringing the total number of infections to 10,874.
The country had acted swiftly to bring its initial outbreak under control, and was widely regarded as a success story because of its aggressive containment strategy.
But on Saturday, just days after restrictions were relaxed, the mayor of Seoul ordered all bars and clubs in the city to be shut, citing fears of an “explosion of infections”.
The new spike in cases are linked to a 29-year-old man who went on a night out in Seoul's popular Itaewon district last weekend.
Now health authorities are scrambling to trace and test an estimated 1,510 people who visited the same venues as the man.
On Sunday, President Moon Jae-in said the new cluster of infections had "raised awareness that even during the stabilisation phase, similar situations can arise again anytime".
In a speech, the president said the country must not lower its guard to the virus, adding: “It’s not over until it’s over”.
The mayor of South Korean capital Seoul closed the city's bars and clubs on Saturday after a cluster of new cases just days after the country began reopening. On Sunday South Korea reported 34 new cases - its highest daily total in a month
Former US President Barack Obama strongly criticised his successor Donald Trump over the US response to the coronavirus crisis, calling it "an absolute chaotic disaster"
Three key US officials guiding the coronavirus response, including Dr Anthony Fauci, were in self-quarantine on Saturday after coming into contact with someone who tested positive
New South Wales, Australia’s biggest state, will allow cafes and restaurants, playgrounds and outdoor pools to reopen on Friday.
UFC 249 - the first major US sports event since the shutdown - took place in Jacksonville, Florida behind closed doors.
Obama calls US response a 'chaotic disaster'
Former US president Barack Obama called the US response to the coronavirus pandemic a "chaotic disaster" in a private conference call reported by CNN.
Obama has largely observed an unwritten rule of US presidents not criticising their successors, but he has occasionally spoken out against President Trump, as have a number of other former presidents.
"It would have been bad even with the best of government," Obama was quoted as saying on the call.
"It has been an absolute chaotic disaster when that mindset of 'what's in it for me' and 'to heck with everybody else', when that mindset is operationalised in our government."
Obama also strongly criticised the decision to drop criminal chargesagainst former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
Senior taskforce member Fauci in self-quarantine
Four million confirmed Covid-19 cases - global round-up
Welcome to Sunday's live coronavirus coverage. Here are some of the latest global developments.