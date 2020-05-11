A young girl in Disneyland Shanghai as it reopens
China infections rise as new city cluster emerges

Edited by Owen Amos

All times stated are UK

  1. BreakingSaudi Arabia to raise VAT from 5 to 15%

    Saudi Arabia is set to raise its consumption tax from 5 to 15% starting from July, its state news agency has reported.

    VAT was only introduced in Saudi Arabia at the start of 2018.

    The government will also, from June onwards, suspend the cost of living allowances that state employees receive.

    The country has been badly hit by the virus outbreak and the collapse of oil prices. There are currently 39,048 confirmed virus cases in the country.

  2. Migrants struggle to send money home

    Smitha Girish with her husband and child
    Copyright: Smitha Girish

    Smitha Girish lives in Kerala in south-west India with her young son Ishaan.

    Her husband is in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. And due to Covid-19 he is stuck in his accommodation, unemployed.

    "For the last month he is simply sitting in the flat," says Smitha.

    "He couldn't join his new job, he couldn't withdraw his money from [the] bank. It's very difficult, because he has to pay a large amount for our flat."

    Remittances are a lifeline for tens of millions of families around the world.

    But as the pandemic limits the ability of migrants to work and send their wages back home, that lifeline is drying up.

  3. Lockdown pictures from around the world

    Woman with face mask in Barcelona
    Copyright: AFP
    Image caption: A woman in a deserted Barcelona

    The virus has now infected more than four million people around the world. Many countries have been in lockdown since at least March, but some are now beginning to ease restrictions.

    Click here to see our full roundup of pictures from around the world, from services in churches and mosques in Syria, to migrant workers in India, street markets in Poland and empty squares in France and Spain.

    People waving at train
    Copyright: AFP
    Image caption: Migrant workers in India

  4. Welcome to our coverage

    Welcome back to our rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. We’ll keep you posted on all news from around the world with our teams based across Asia and Australia and later Europe, UK and the US.

    Here’s what you need to know as Asia starts a new week.

    • There are concerns over a new wave of the virus in north-east China, with the city of Shulan classified as high-risk, the top of a three-tier system
    • Overall, China continues to see low numbers of new infections. Monday’s data shows 17 cases for the past day, seven of which were imported. There were 12 asymptomatic cases and no new deaths
    • Five of the new cases were in Wuhan, the city where the outbreak emerged - the highest increase since 11 March
    • In South Korea, fears of a second wave have prompted renewed restrictions, after a series of new transmissions linked to Seoul's nightlife district
    • In the UK, the government has unveiled a "conditional plan" to ease the lockdown, allowing people in England to spend more time outdoors from Wednesday
    • Spain reported its lowest daily death toll in two months, as it emerges from a strict lockdown. Officials said 143 people died over a 24-hour period, taking the total number of deaths to 26,621
    • In Germany, the reproductoin rate of the virus has risen above one, causing concern days after some restrictions were eased
