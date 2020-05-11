Saudi Arabia is set to raise its consumption tax from 5 to 15% starting from July, its state news agency has reported.

VAT was only introduced in Saudi Arabia at the start of 2018.

The government will also, from June onwards, suspend the cost of living allowances that state employees receive.

The country has been badly hit by the virus outbreak and the collapse of oil prices. There are currently 39,048 confirmed virus cases in the country.