Image caption: Draw up a seat... but stay 1.5m (4.9ft) away from others

Restaurants and cafes have re-opened today in New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state. Pubs can also reopen but only for dining – the bar stays closed.

But while the laws have been lifted, not all venues in Sydney are choosing to open their doors. There's a limit of just 10 patrons at any time - and many places say that's not a profitable number, so they'll just stick with takeaway orders.

It's one of the reasons why Victoria, (where Melbourne is the state capital), has not allowed dine-in trade just yet. It still has the most stringent restrictions in the nation.

But other states and territories are relaxing into the first stage of lockdown exit. In NSW and Queensland this weekend, households can receive up to five visitors and groups of up to 10 people can meet outside, gather for a bootcamp or go to church.

Even greater freedoms are already allowed in South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

Australia - seen as a world leader in fighting the virus - has reported under 1% daily growth in new cases for the past month.

There has been under 100 deaths, most of its 7,000 cases have recovered, and there are only 50 infected people in hospital currently.