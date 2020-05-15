New Zealand has reported one new virus case, breaking a run of three successive days with no cases.
The new case is said to be a teenager linked to the Marist cluster in Auckland - one the country's biggest clusters.
Marist College, a Catholic girls' school, has seen at least 85 cases linked to it.
New Zealand is currently at "level 2" alert, meaning shops can reopen, gatherings of up to 100 people are allowed, and public transport has resumed.
Restaurants, cafes and some pubs re-open in Sydney
Restaurants and cafes have re-opened today in New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state. Pubs can also reopen but only for dining
– the bar stays closed.
But while the laws have been lifted, not all venues in Sydney are choosing to open their doors. There's a limit of just 10 patrons at any time - and many places say that's not a profitable number, so they'll just stick with takeaway orders.
It's one of the reasons why Victoria, (where Melbourne is the state capital), has not allowed dine-in trade just yet. It still has the most stringent restrictions in the nation.
But other states and territories are relaxing into the first stage of lockdown exit. In NSW and Queensland this weekend, households can receive up to five visitors and groups of up to 10 people can meet outside, gather for a bootcamp or go to church.
Even greater freedoms are already allowed in South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory.
Australia - seen as a world leader in fighting the virus - has reported under 1% daily growth in new cases for the
past month.
There has been under 100 deaths, most of its 7,000 cases have recovered, and there are only 50 infected people in hospital currently.
Welcome back
Hello and welcome back to our rolling coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. We're writing to you out of Singapore this morning. We'll be joined by our colleagues across Asia and London later on today.
Some good news for those of you based in the Australian state of New South Wales. People are now able to go for a meal at restaurants, pubs, and cafes - though social distancing rules still have to be obeyed, and there are capacity restrictions.
Live Reporting
Edited by Owen Amos
All times stated are UK
Japan too has lifted its state of emergency in 39 prefectures, after a sharp fall in new infections. Tokyo, however, will remain under the emergency restrictions.
The virus has now reached the world's biggest refugee camp in Bangladesh. Two Rohingya refugees tested positive in Cox's Bazar, where around one million people are encamped.
And in England, a swab test survey has suggested that one in 400 people has the virus - or 0.27% of the population.
There are now over 4.4 million confirmed cases across the world, with some 302,115 deaths.