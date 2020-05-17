The head of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has said businesses are "really worried" about potential plans to bring in a 14-day quarantine for those arriving in the UK via air.

Carolyn Fairbairn told Sky News the government should think "very carefully" about how this might be introduced. The new restriction is expected to take effect at the end of this month though few details are known.

It is also not clear whether there are plans to quarantine people arriving to the UK via other modes of transport.

Fairbairn called for collaboration with the aviation sector to make flying safe, noting that airports like those in Vienna and Hong Kong are introducing testing as an alternative to quarantines.

Getting people flying again would be "an incredibly powerful boost to our economy", she added.