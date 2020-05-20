Video content Video caption: Trump says Covid cases a 'badge of honour' Trump says Covid cases a 'badge of honour'

US President Donald Trump has argued it is "a badge of honour" that the US has the world's highest number of confirmed Covid-19 infections.

"I look at that as, in a certain respect, as being a good thing because it means our testing is much better," he said.

While the US has conducted more tests by volume than any other country, it is not first in the world on a per capita basis, according to Our World in Data, a scientific publication based at Oxford University.

Its chart ranks the US as 16th globally in terms of tests per 1,000 people, ahead of South Korea, but less than the likes of Iceland, New Zealand, Russia and Canada.

The US has 1.5 million coronavirus cases and nearly 92,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.