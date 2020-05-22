Hello and welcome back to our rolling coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. We’re writing to you out of Singapore, where we’ll be joined by our colleagues across Asia, and later today in London and Washington DC. And as we reach the end of another week, here’s a quick glance at what’s happened overnight:

Australia is seeking an exemption from moves in the UK to bring in a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all new arrivals. It said it had successfully handled the crisis which meant "travellers from Australia would pose a low risk to the world"

is seeking an exemption from moves in the UK to bring in a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all new arrivals. It said it had successfully handled the crisis which meant "travellers from Australia would pose a low risk to the world" Brazil has recorded another record daily death toll, bringing the latest figure to more than 20,000 deaths. President Jair Bolsonaro continues to oppose social distancing measures and previously dismissed Covid-19 as a "little flu"

has recorded another record daily death toll, bringing the latest figure to more than 20,000 deaths. President Jair Bolsonaro continues to oppose social distancing measures and previously dismissed Covid-19 as a "little flu" More than 2.4 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, with the job market remaining grim even as restrictions are slowly lifted across certain parts of the country

filed for unemployment last week, with the job market remaining grim even as restrictions are slowly lifted across certain parts of the country The number of people infected with the virus worldwide has now reached 5.1 million, with the death toll standing at 332,876, according to data from Johns Hopkins University