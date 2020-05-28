Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

It's an uncanny and almost tragically perfect piece of symmetry.

The number of US servicemen and women killed in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan - over an aggregate 44 years of fighting - is almost exactly the same as the number of Americans who've now lost their lives to coronavirus in just three months of America's war against the hidden enemy, as Donald Trump likes to refer to Covid-19.

He also calls it the Chinese virus, but we'll come to that.

Now I know you could replace the Covid-19 deaths with US cancer deaths or road crash victims and come up with similarly stark or perhaps even more dramatic statistics.

But sadly, fatal automobile accidents and terminal tumours have always been with us. A global pandemic has not.

And out of nowhere 100,000 American families are, this spring, mourning loved ones, whose lives have been cut short by this virus.