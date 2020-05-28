It's an uncanny and almost tragically perfect piece of symmetry.
The number of US servicemen and women killed in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan - over an aggregate 44 years of fighting - is almost exactly the same as the number of Americans who've now lost their lives to coronavirus in just three months of America's war against the hidden enemy, as Donald Trump likes to refer to Covid-19.
He also calls it the Chinese virus, but we'll come to that.
Now I know you could replace the Covid-19 deaths with US cancer deaths or road crash victims and come up with similarly stark or perhaps even more dramatic statistics.
But sadly, fatal automobile accidents and terminal tumours have always been with us. A global pandemic has not.
And out of nowhere 100,000 American families are, this spring, mourning loved ones, whose lives have been cut short by this virus.
That's more fatalities than any other country, while its 1.69 million confirmed infections account for about 30% of all cases worldwide.
The country's death toll stands at 100,276, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.
But on a per capita basis the US ranks ninth in its mortality rate behind the likes of Belgium, the United Kingdom, France and Ireland, according to the university.
Globally there have been 5.6 million people recorded as infected and 354,983 deaths since the virus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.
Welcome to our coverage
Welcome back to our rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. We begin with the grim news that more than 100,000 people have now lost their lives in the United States. Our correspondents and reporters will bring you analysis and insight into how we got here and what happens next.
Here are the other updates from around the world:
A new cluster of infections in South Korea has been linked to a logistics centre outside Seoul
Japan's government has approved a massive stimulus package to stop the pandemic pushing the world's third-largest economy deeper into recession
The EU's executive Commission has proposed a recovery fund worth €750bn (£670bn; $825bn). The package of grants and loans will be distributed among member states to help tackle the "unprecedented crisis"
Cyprus has pledged to cover the holiday costs of anyone who tests positive for the virus after travelling there
More Americans dead than in 44 years of war
Jon Sopel
BBC North America Editor
