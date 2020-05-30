Reuters Copyright: Reuters

German Chancellor Angela Merkel won't be going to an in-person summit of G7 leaders in late June, her spokesman has said.

The summit had been moved online earlier this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but last week US President Donald Trump said he would host the summit in person after all, at both the White House and Camp David.

Mrs Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert was quoted as saying: "As of today, considering the overall pandemic situation, she cannot agree to her personal participation, to a journey to Washington. The federal chancellor thanks President Trump for his invitation to the G7 summit."

However, a French official said President Emmanuel Macron would be "willing to go to Camp David if the health conditions allow".

The US has the world's highest coronavirus death toll by far. More than 102,000 people have died, and over 1.7m people have confirmed as having the virus.