German Chancellor Angela Merkel won't be going to an in-person summit of G7 leaders in late June, her spokesman has said.
The summit had been moved online earlier this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but last week US President Donald Trump said he would host the summit in person after all, at both the White House and Camp David.
Mrs Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert was quoted as saying: "As of today, considering the overall pandemic situation, she cannot agree to her personal participation, to a journey to Washington. The federal chancellor thanks President Trump for his invitation to the G7 summit."
However, a French official said President Emmanuel Macron would be "willing to go to Camp David if the health conditions allow".
The US has the world's highest coronavirus death toll by far. More than 102,000 people have died, and over 1.7m people have confirmed as having the virus.
Ending virtual Parliament 'disenfranchising'
Parliament returns on Tuesday and MPs will no longer be able to take
part virtually.
Karen Bradley, chairwoman of the Commons Procedure Committee which has criticised the ending of digital voting, says it will be "suboptimal" both for MPs and their constituents.
"It’s disenfranchising those members who simply cannot get to
Parliament," she tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme, referring to those who are shielding or have responsibilities that will prevent them attending.
Shadow disabilities minister Vicky Foxcroft, who is shielding, says online voting and remote participation has been working. "I see no reasons why those can’t continue," she says.
As India's lockdown eases, virus cases surge
Jill McGivering
South Asia editor
The number of newly confirmed cases in India is
growing dramatically day by day.
This is the biggest increase so far - but the
day before there were, for the first time, more than seven thousand new cases; And every day for the previous week more than six thousand.
The apparent surge
comes as India slowly emerges from its national lockdown, put in place in late
March.
It's caused hardship, especially for migrant workers, stranded without
wages. This month, the authorities have helped 10 million travel home.
Another
complication is India's low testing rate - which leaves the full picture unclear.
Speaking to Radio 4's Today programme, he describes the decision as a "dangerous moment" and calls on the government to publish regional breakdowns of infection rates.
"The time has come to empower the public with much more information about
the level of risk in their own part of the country," he says.
He adds that he is not calling for different policies in different parts of the country, but for "an ability for people at local or regional level to flex the policies in
a certain direction".
Trump pulls out of WHO
President Trump has said he’s taking the drastic step of severing the US’s relationship with the World Health Organization.
He made the announcement a few hours ago, while announcing a host of measures aimed at punishing Beijing. He initially halted funding last month, arguing that the WHO had failed to hold China to account.
“China has total control over the World Health Organization,” he said late on Friday, adding that Washington would redirect funds to other bodies.
The move could be disastrous for the WHO - particularly in the middle of a pandemic. The US is its largest single contributor, providing more than $400m (£324m) last year.
Among those criticising the president's move is Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
Prof John Edmunds from the London School of Tropical Hygiene and Medicine said the levels of the coronavirus were still "very high" and it was a "political decision" to ease measures. And Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust, warned that the virus was “spreading too fast to lift lockdown” and that the NHS test and trace system should be "fully working" first.
Around 2.2 million people in the UK are shielding – but healthcare charities say the lack of a clear plan for their future is causing anxiety and potentially putting their health at risk. Some people have received text messages removing them from official lists with no explanation, while charities say others have been asked to shield for longer - until the end of June.
The Resolution Foundation think tank says one in eight private renters have fallen behind with housing costs since the coronavirus crisis began, compared with one in 12 mortgaged home owners.
India sees largest daily rise in cases
India has recorded 7,964 new infections - its largest one-day jump in the number of cases.
More than a third of these were in Maharashtra, one of the country’s richest states and home to Mumbai, India’s most populous city.
Footage from Mumbai hospitals released earlier this week showed wards overwhelmed with patients, while our correspondent Yogita Limaye reported that the city’s medical infrastructure was "on the brink of collapse".
But despite the number of cases continuing to rise, India’s government has been easing lockdown restrictions. The two-month lockdown has hit the economy hard, and tens of millions of people have been left without work.
A total of 4,980 people have now died in India, and 173,763 cases have been recorded.
India has recorded its largest single-day jump in cases of coronavirus, with almost 8,000 new infections and 265 deaths. More than a third of the cases are in Maharashtra, one of the country’s richest states. Footage from hospitals in Mumbai earlier this week showed wards overwhelmed with patients
President Trump has terminated the US’s relationship with the WHO, claiming that “China has total control over” the organisation. With more than 102,000 deaths, the US has by far the world’s largest death toll from the virus
As the UK prepares to ease restrictions, two scientific advisers to the government have warned it’s too soon - one says the decision to lift restrictions is a “political” one
In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel says she won’t go to an in-person G7 summit this year that President Trump said he’d host at the White House and Camp David, according to the Politico website. The summit was originally going to be held as a video conference, but last week Mr Trump said he’d hold it in person after all
Brazil has recorded another 1,124 deaths in 24 hours, bringing its total death toll up to 27,878. Brazil is at the epicentre of the virus in Latin America, and its death toll is now higher than Spain’s. With more than 465,000 infected people it also has the second-highest number of confirmed cases in the world, although it trails far behind the US’s 1.7m cases
More than 200 schools in South Korea have been forced to close again just days after reopening, after a spike in the virus with 79 new confirmed cases. Most of the new cases are linked to a distribution centre in Bucheon.
Premier League manager Rodgers says he had virus
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed he contracted the coronavirus in March.
The Northern Irishman, 47, is the second Premier League manager to confirm he has had Covid-19, after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, and both have fully recovered.
The ex-Liverpool boss, who climbed Mount Kilimanjaro for charity in 2011, said he suffered with "breathlessness".
"I could hardly walk and it reminded me of walking up Mount Kilimanjaro," Rodgers told BBC Radio Leicester.
"For three weeks I had no smell or taste. I had no strength, and a week after, my wife was the same. We were tested and both of us were detected with the virus."
'Dangerous moment' as lockdown eased - Burnham
Andy Burnham, Labour mayor of Greater Manchester, says he agrees with the government scientific advisers who have warned that easing lockdown measures in England is premature.
Speaking to Radio 4's Today programme, he describes the decision as a "dangerous moment" and calls on the government to publish regional breakdowns of infection rates.
"The time has come to empower the public with much more information about the level of risk in their own part of the country," he says.
He adds that he is not calling for different policies in different parts of the country, but for "an ability for people at local or regional level to flex the policies in a certain direction".
