Hundreds of people in Argentina have taken part in protests against the country's strict lockdown, demanding officials end the measures that were first introduced more than two months ago.
Demonstrators in Buenos Aires and several other cities accused President Alberto Fernandez of acting like a dictator, and called for businesses to reopen.
A small number also held signs repeating debunked conspiracy theories about vaccines and 5G networks.
About 500 people have died of coronavirus in Argentina and the country has had about 16,000 confirmed cases.
Rwanda reports first death
A 65-year-old driver in Rwanda has died of coronavirus - the country’s first official death with the virus.
The country’s health ministry said in a statement that the driver had returned to Rwanda from a neighbouring country, where he lived, after becoming severely ill.
He then died of severe respiratory complications while receiving treatment at a specialised Covid-19 facility.
The East African nation has had 359 confirmed cases of the virus.
LA closes testing centres amid protests
Protests across the US are escalating in response to the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis.
In Los Angeles, officials have closed down the city’s Covid-19 testing centres. LA Mayor Eric Garcetti told reporters this was a safety precaution, adding: “Now is the time to go home. Come back, protest peacefully when there is peace.”
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted about systemic racism in the US, linking the collective anger at George Floyd’s death to African Americans being disproportionately more likely to die of the coronavirus.
'Test and trace' and lockdown easing lead Sunday papers
The failings of the UK’s testing and tracing policy as well as freedoms allowed by the easing of lockdown measures lead the UK's Sunday papers.
The Sunday People says the system is a “national disgrace” while the Sunday Telegraph reports that the policy was abandoned in the early days of the pandemic as the system could only cope with five cases a week.
Despite the prime minister’s plea to move on from the Dominic Cummings saga, his aide still appears on the front of the Observer and the Mail on Sunday.
The latter says Boris Johnson has rebuked Mr Cummings for the media storm surrounding his lockdown trip to Durham.
And for those who are missing Brexit talk, the Sunday Times splashes on the European Union's chief negotiator warning the prime minister to keep his promises or face a no-deal exit.
Pictures from the protests and riots in the US also feature on many front pages as well as the launch of the SpaceX rocket.
The latest news from around the UK as lockdown is set to be eased
Here are some of the latest headlines from around the UK:
Sport is set to return with the first competitive
horseracing meeting to be held at Newcastle on Monday, while the government has
given the go ahead for elite sport to take place behind closed doors from this week
By Monday, all four UK nations are due to have guidelines in place allowing more than two people to meet outside. Read more here
Worshippers return to Al Aqsa mosque
After being closed for two months due to coronavirus, al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem has started welcoming worshippers again.
The mosque is the third-holiest site in Islam, after Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.
Hundreds of people - many of whom wore protective masks - chanted “god is great” as they stood at the mosque’s wooden doors, while some kissed the ground. They were then greeted by mosque director Omar al-Kiswani, who thanked them for being patient.
Here are some photos of the mosque’s reopening.
Welcome to our live coverage
If you're joining us from the UK and Europe - good morning, and good afternoon if you're in Asia or Australia.
Here are the latest headlines, to catch you up:
The number of confirmed cases of the virus worldwide has now exceeded six million, according to the tally kept by US-based Johns Hopkins University. More than 369,000 people globally have died
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has said the ongoing unrest, sparked by the killing of George Floyd by policemen in Minneapolis, is linked to the disproportionate deaths of African-Americans of coronavirus. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called on protesters to wear masks and try to socially distance
The third holiest site in Islam, the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, has reopened after being closed for two months. Hundreds of worshippers - wearing protective masks - chanted “god is great” as they entered the mosque, while some kissed the ground
Rio de Janeiro is planning a six-phase easing of lockdown restrictions, according to local media. Brazil is the epicentre of the virus in Latin America, with the second-highest number of confirmed cases in the world. Its death toll is now higher than France
