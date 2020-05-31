Sunday Telegraph and The Observer Copyright: Sunday Telegraph and The Observer

The failings of the UK’s testing and tracing policy as well as freedoms allowed by the easing of lockdown measures lead the UK's Sunday papers.

The Sunday People says the system is a “national disgrace” while the Sunday Telegraph reports that the policy was abandoned in the early days of the pandemic as the system could only cope with five cases a week.

Despite the prime minister’s plea to move on from the Dominic Cummings saga, his aide still appears on the front of the Observer and the Mail on Sunday .

The latter says Boris Johnson has rebuked Mr Cummings for the media storm surrounding his lockdown trip to Durham.

And for those who are missing Brexit talk, the Sunday Times splashes on the European Union's chief negotiator warning the prime minister to keep his promises or face a no-deal exit.

Pictures from the protests and riots in the US also feature on many front pages as well as the launch of the SpaceX rocket.