The city has
opened two council-run outdoor pools today for the first
time since mid-March.
I was among the first to get
back in the water - but swimming in the time of Covid is very different.
Before even being allowed to
take up a booked 45-minute swim slot there was an online form.
Here I declared I was not
unwell, agreed not to engage in any "unmeaningful or unnecessary conversations" and - tough one this - promised not to urinate in the pool.
To keep other potential sources
of infection to a minimum, it’s swimming costume and goggles only. No floats,
kickboards or inflatable crocodiles.
Changing rooms are closed (plan
your outfit carefully). Instead there’s a chair with your lane number because - Olympic-style - you get your own lane.
While slowly splashing my way up lane 3, I spotted an employee thoroughly cleaning the steps that lead
into the pool.
With just eight swimmers an hour -
each paying A$6 (£3; $4) - the operation is running at a huge loss.
But on a crisp sunny winter
morning it was absolutely glorious. And everyone I spoke to afterwards seemed
grateful and glad to be back. Hopefully those counted as meaningful
conversations.
Manila finally comes out of lockdown
The Philippines' capital region of Metro Manila has today emerged from a lockdown that began in mid-March - longer even than the 76-day quarantine in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus emerged last year.
Manila has moved into a state of general community quarantine (GCQ), which will allow more people to return to work, some shops and factories to reopen, and public transportation to run at a limited capacity.
However, public facilities like gyms, cinemas, karaoke bars and nightclubs will remain shut - and authorities have reiterated the need for the public to stay at home if they can.
Manila two weeks ago moved to the "Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ)" - a slightly more relaxed version of its original lockdown, which allowed some people to do things like exercise outdoors.
The Philippines currently has 18,086 confirmed cases and 957 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Hello and welcome back
Hello and welcome back to our rolling coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. We're writing to you from Singapore this morning, and will be joined by our colleagues across Asia, the UK, and the US later today. For now, here's a quick look at what's happened overnight:
Metro Manila, the capital region of the Philippines, has finally eased a lockdown that has been in place since mid-March. More people will be allowed to work and shops will reopen - though many restrictions are still in place
In Brazil, the number of confirmed cases has passed half a million, the second highest total in the world
The US has sent Brazil two million doses of hydroxychloroquine, the unproven drug that was touted by US President Trump. The WHO recently suspended clinical trials of the drug over safety concerns
There have now been 6.1 million confirmed cases and 371,000 deaths linked to Covid-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University
