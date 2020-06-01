The city has opened two council-run outdoor pools today for the first time since mid-March.

I was among the first to get back in the water - but swimming in the time of Covid is very different.

Before even being allowed to take up a booked 45-minute swim slot there was an online form.

Here I declared I was not unwell, agreed not to engage in any "unmeaningful or unnecessary conversations" and - tough one this - promised not to urinate in the pool.

To keep other potential sources of infection to a minimum, it’s swimming costume and goggles only. No floats, kickboards or inflatable crocodiles.

Changing rooms are closed (plan your outfit carefully). Instead there’s a chair with your lane number because - Olympic-style - you get your own lane.

While slowly splashing my way up lane 3, I spotted an employee thoroughly cleaning the steps that lead into the pool.

With just eight swimmers an hour - each paying A$6 (£3; $4) - the operation is running at a huge loss.

But on a crisp sunny winter morning it was absolutely glorious. And everyone I spoke to afterwards seemed grateful and glad to be back. Hopefully those counted as meaningful conversations.

BBC Copyright: BBC Sydney's Victoria Park Pool opened today to pre-booked swimmers Image caption: Sydney's Victoria Park Pool opened today to pre-booked swimmers