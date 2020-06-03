The Australian treasurer Josh Frydenberg is speaking on the just-released GDP figures - which showed a 0.3% contraction in the first three months of the year.

This was inevitable given the impact of the virus and ongoing drought and bushfire effects. But because Australia has dealt so well with the virus on the health front - essentially flattening the curve in March and April - the economic hit may not be as bad as predicted, Mr Frydenberg said.

But June figures are expected to show GDP fall over 10%, and unemployment around that level too.

The nation is certain to enter recession (two quarters of GDP decline) on those numbers.

But with the country exiting lockdown last month and re-opening businesses, household spending is slowly rebounding, said Mr Frydenberg.

The local sharemarket is recovering, the Australian dollar has regained its losses and most importantly, tourism and other service industries are kicking back into life.

"It's a challenging time but the economy is holding up comparatively well to other nations," said Mr Frydenberg.

"What we were facing was an economist's version of Armageddon. We have avoided the economic fate, and the health fate, of other nations because of the measures we took."