New Zealand may drop its alert to the lowest level as early as next week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said. That would mean lifting all social distancing measures and a return to normal life - except international travel.
The country had only a few infections and deaths and for the past 12 days has not had any new cases and there is only one active case remaining.
That's more than two months after the government imposed a severe lockdown, closing most businesses and forcing people to stay home.
Ardern said that by next Monday she'll make the call on whether to take the country to the lowest alert level.
Pakistan city 'may have 670,000 asymptomatic cases'
Health officials have recommended that Pakistan's Punjab province be placed under a 30-day lockdown after a government sample survey suggested that 670,000 people in the provincial capital, Lahore, could be asymptomatic carriers of Covid-19, report local media.
Lahore, home to around 12 million, has more than 27,000 confirmed cases.
It added that those most at risk were people aged 50 and above.
Earlier this week, PM Imran Khan defended lifting the lockdown amid rising cases and a devastated economy as he said that Pakistanis will have to "live with the virus". The country has confirmed more than 76,000 cases and 1,621 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
G7 finance ministers to discuss virus fallout
The finance ministers of the G7 countries will hold a phone conference on Wednesday evening to discuss the economic impact the pandemic will have and how to combat that.
An actual G7 summit has recently been postponed. US President Donald Trump had invited leaders to Washington for a meeting in June but the summit was called off after some leaders said they would not attend in person due to the ongoing crisis.
The summit is now thought to be moved to an unspecified future date and Trump has suggested adding Russia, South Korea, Australia and India to the list of countries invited.
Surviving 36 days on a ventilator
Soutik Biswas
India Correspondent
"He might not make it tonight. Things are suddenly looking very bad," Dr Saswati Sinha told a patient's wife on the phone as she drove back to her hospital through the deserted streets of the eastern Indian city of Kolkata (formerly Calcutta).
It was the night of 11 April. India was in the throes of a harsh lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The patient, Nitaidas Mukherjee, had been battling Covid-19 for nearly two weeks at the city's AMRI Hospital, where Dr Sinha worked as a critical care consultant.
Ravaged by the virus, the 52-year-old social worker, who ran a non-profit rescuing the homeless and destitute, was hooked to a ventilator and battling for his life in critical care.
South Korea has also announced yet another supplementary budget to help the economy through the fallout of the virus crisis.
It's the third such budget this year and this time it's another 35.3tn won ($28.8bn: £23bn), raising the total stimulus to 270tn won.
The government's support measures are equivalent to around 14% of the country's GDP and they're aimed at anything from protecting jobs and granting loans to business, to developing a vaccine against the virus.
On Monday, South Korea reduced its economic growth forecast predicting the worst performance since the Asian financial crisis in 1998.
South Korea approves remdesivir
South Korea has approved the import of remdesivir, a drug that appears to shorten recovery time for people with coronavirus.
Remdesivir cut the duration of symptoms from 15 days down to 11 in clinical trials at hospitals around the world.
The drug is already approved for treatment of Covid-19 in the US, Japan and India.
Scientists around the world are rushing to develop a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 or a treatment for Covid-19, the illness resulting from infection.
Remdesivir is an anti-viral medicine that has been used against Ebola. Other drugs being investigated include medication used for malaria and HIV.
Zoom sees sales boom amid pandemic
Natalie Sherman
New York business reporter
When it comes to its growth rate, video conference company Zoom has lived up to its name.
Use of the firm's software jumped 30-fold in April, as the coronavirus pandemic forced millions to work, learn and socialise remotely.
At its peak, the firm counted more than 300 million daily participants in virtual meetings, while paying customers have more than tripled.
Zoom said it expects sales as high as $1.8bn (£1.4bn) this year - roughly double what it forecast in March.
The Australian treasurer Josh Frydenberg is speaking on the just-released GDP figures - which showed a 0.3% contraction in the first three months of the year.
This was inevitable given the impact of the virus and ongoing drought and bushfire effects. But because Australia has dealt so well with the virus on the health front - essentially flattening the curve in March and April - the economic hit may not be as bad as predicted, Mr Frydenberg said.
But June figures are expected to show GDP fall over 10%, and unemployment around that level too.
The nation is certain to enter recession (two quarters of GDP decline) on those numbers.
But with the country exiting lockdown last month and re-opening businesses, household spending is slowly rebounding, said Mr Frydenberg.
The local sharemarket is recovering, the Australian dollar has regained its losses and most importantly, tourism and other service industries are kicking back into life.
"It's a challenging time but the economy is holding up comparatively well to other nations," said Mr Frydenberg.
"What we were facing was an economist's version of Armageddon. We have avoided the economic fate, and the health fate, of other nations because of the measures we took."
Daily record toll puts Brazil deaths past 31,000
Brazil has registered another record number of new daily coronavirus deaths. The 1,262 new fatalities put its overall death toll at 31,199.
The jump comes as several major cities start to open back up. In Rio people were seen on the beaches and in Sao Paulo some commerce has opened.
Marcos Espinal, director of the Pan American Health Organization said it was difficult to see how the virus would be contained in Brazil unless restrictive measures and more testing were used.
Brazil has 555,383 confirmed infections, second only to the US. The country is deeply divided over how to respond to the crisis with health specialists and local governors arguing for a lockdown while President Jair Bolsonaro says an economic crisis would be more harmful than the virus itself.
First death in Bangladesh Rohingya refugee camp
A 71-year old man has become the first Rohingya living in the refugee camps in south-east Bangaldesh to die of coronavirus.
The man died in an isolation centre run by the medical charity MSF. He had been living in Kutupalong, the largest of the camps in Cox's Bazar district bordering Myanmar.
So far at least 29 Rohingya refugees have been confirmed to have the coronavirus in the most densely populated refugee camp in the world. Officials say only 339 tests have been done.
"We are living in fear about what we are going to do if there is a big outbreak," refugee Mohammed Rafiq told Reuters.
"It is a ticking time bomb," says Alejandro Agustin Cuyar of Relief International. "Once the virus takes hold, it will be incredibly challenging to flatten the curve, so we are gravely concerned the numbers needing treatment will soon be overwhelming."
Nearly a million Rohingya Muslims who fled violence in Myanmar are living in Bangladesh.
Backlash in China after front-line doctor dies
BBC Monitoring
The world through its media
The death of a front-line doctor in China is provoking a backlash against the government's handling of the virus. Dr Hu Weifeng passed away on 2 June, after a four-month fight with Covid-19.
The news has triggered an outpouring of anger on Chinese social media sites.
He and a colleague made headlines in March, when their skin turned black "due to liver dysfunction" during the treatment.
They became known as "the two black-faced Wuhan doctors", and they won nationwide praise for fighting back against the virus, as both had been critically ill.
The Communist Youth League called them "angels who had fought with death", and Weibo users sympathised with just how much they had to endure on the front-line.
Australia to sink into recession on GDP hit
Australia's GDP shrunk 0.3% for the first three months of the year due to bushfires and the early stages of the virus' impact, official data released this morning shows.
That means the country - which has been quite successful in containing the virus - will sink into its first recession in 29 years. The government has warned Australians to brace themselves.
The March quarter figures take into account the preliminary impact of border and business closures. But it's the June quarter results which will show the greater impact - the treasury has estimated a GDP hit of over 10% - which would be the largest fall on record.
The unemployment rate is also expected to reach over 10%. More than a quarter of Australia's workforce is currently on some form of welfare.
Italy open for tourists again
As Europe is gradually easing lockdowns and restrictions, Italy will open its borders to tourists from most other European countries in a few hours.
Travel restrictions within the country will also be lifted which means people can move freely between different regions.
"We're facing a calculated risk in the knowledge that the contagion curve may rise again," Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in May when announcing the plans. "We have to accept it otherwise we will never be able to start up again."
Tourism is vital for Italy's economy but had come to a complete standstill during the virus crisis. Some landmarks like the coliseum in Rome have already opened over the past days.
Italy has been one of Europe's worst-hit countries with more than 230,000 infections and 33,500 deaths.
Welcome to our coverage
Welcome back to our rolling coverage of the global coronavirus crisis. We’ll be keep you posted on all developments from around the world as the day moves from Asia across Europe and Africa to the Americas.
Here’s what you need to know this morning.
Italy is getting ready to open its borders today to travellers from most European countries. It's also lifting domestic travel restrictions between regions
Across Europe, new cases are steadily declining, the World Health Organization says. The only exceptions are Russia and other Easter European countries where infection rates remain high
In the UK, a study has found that people from the black and Asian minorities are at a much higher risk of dying if ill with Covid-19. The UK death toll is now close to 40,000
In Brazil, the death toll has moved beyond 30,000. The country is the worst-hit in Latin America, the world’s current hotspot of the pandemic
India has registered new record daily spike of fresh infections, even as restrictions ease.
Premier League clubs given go-ahead for friendlies
The Premier League has given clubs permission to play friendly matches, with strict restrictions, before the restart on 17 June.
Top-flight sides made requests to face other teams in preparation for the league's return, which was accepted, according to the Telegraph.
Premier League leaders Liverpool held an 11-a-side game in training at Anfield on Monday.
Friendlies can be played at either stadiums or training grounds.
However, the Premier League has outlined a number of conditions such as negative Covid-19 tests being returned by players involved.
Covid patients evacuated as cyclone nears Mumbai
More than a 100 patients from a recently built Covid-19 field hospital in Mumbai are among the 10,000 people evacuated as a cyclone approaches.
Cyclone Nisarga, which is approaching across the Arabian Sea from the south-west, would be the first serious cyclone to make landfall in the city since 1891.
With 20 million people, Mumbai is India's most populous city and its financial capital.
And with more than 40,000 confirmed virus cases, and almost 1,400 deaths, it is the worst-affected city in India.
Australians most intense panic buyers in the world
Panic buying was a phenomenon in many countries in the first stages of the virus lockdown – you’ll remember that staples such as toilet paper, pasta and rice were all hard to get a hold of.
But researchers have now assessed that Australians were most caught up in the rush – and for seemingly no good reason. Supermarket sales jumped 20% in March – the biggest increase on record.
“The experience of Australia is notable for the incredible speed and scale with which panic took hold," the University of New South Wales team found.
"Unlike in other countries, the escalation in panic does not appear to correspond with any significant increase in domestic COVID-19 cases."
Instead they argue that Australians, watching the crisis unfold in Italy and US at the time, were reacting to overseas restrictions and the country’s borders being shut.
The researchers created the "Panic Index" from Google search data across 56 countries.
Higher fatalities among ethnic minorities in UK
People from ethnic minorities are at a higher risk of dying from Covid-19, an official report in the UK says.
It shows age remains the biggest risk factor, while being male is another.
The impact of Covid-19 is, though, "disproportionate" for Asian, Caribbean and black ethnicities. But we don't yet know why.
British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the "troubling" report was "timely" because "right across the world people are angry about racial injustice".
