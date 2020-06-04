Iranian couple sitting on bench in masks
Iran fears 'second wave' as virus cases climb

Edited by Saira Asher

  1. Hello and welcome back

    Welcome back to our rolling coverage of the global coronavirus pandemic. Here’s are the latest developments and hotspots we are watching:

    • Iran has reported more than 3,000 daily infections for the second day in a row. It was one of the first places globally to suffer a major outbreak of the virus earlier this year, but after a drop in daily cases, number have been rising again since early May
    • Mexico reported 1,092 virus deaths yesterday – the highest daily toll so far. The number of deaths was more than double a previous record, and daily infections were also at a high of 3,912
    • Over in Europe, Austria is scrapping entry checks at its land borders for all its neighbouring countries – except Italy. This means those coming in from countries like Switzerland and Germany will no longer be quarantined or subject to testing requirements when entering or leaving Austria
    • Globally, almost 6.4 million people have been infected with the virus, with the US responsible for a vast majority of these cases. The global death toll now stands at 384,463
