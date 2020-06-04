Welcome back to our rolling coverage of the global coronavirus pandemic. Here’s are the latest developments and hotspots we are watching:
Iran has reported more than 3,000 daily infections for the second day in a row. It was one of the first places globally to suffer a major outbreak of the virus earlier this year, but after a drop in daily cases, number have been rising again since early May
Mexico reported 1,092 virus deaths yesterday – the highest
daily toll so far. The number of deaths was more than double a previous record,
and daily infections were also at a high of 3,912
Over in Europe, Austria is scrapping entry checks at its land borders for
all its neighbouring countries – except Italy. This means those coming in from
countries like Switzerland and Germany will no longer be quarantined or subject
to testing requirements when entering or leaving Austria
Globally, almost 6.4 million people have been infected with
the virus, with the US responsible for a vast majority of these cases. The
global death toll now stands at 384,463
Live Reporting
Edited by Saira Asher
All times stated are UK
Hello and welcome back
Welcome back to our rolling coverage of the global coronavirus pandemic. Here’s are the latest developments and hotspots we are watching: