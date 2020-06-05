After a suspension of almost three months, the NBA's board of governors has approved a plan to restart the season on 31 July.

The games are set to be played without fans at the Disney campus near Florida.

“While the Covid-19 pandemic presents formidable challenges, we are hopeful of finishing the season in a safe and responsible manner based on strict protocols now being finalised with public health officials and medical experts," said commissioner Adam Silver, according to local reports.

The NBA first suspended its season on 11 March after one of its players tested positive for Covid-19.