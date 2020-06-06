Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

There have been warnings coronavirus may be starting to spread again in the north-west and the south-west of England.

Some scientists say the R number - how many people, on average, an infected person passes the virus onto - is creeping up across the country and may have surpassed one.

The UK government insists the number is not above one anywhere in the country.

So, what is going on? How worried should we be? And what does it mean for lifting lockdown?

Read more from James here.