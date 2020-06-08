Children playing in a playground in New Zealand
New Zealand reports zero active virus cases

Edited by Owen Amos

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome to our coverage

    Welcome back to our coverage of all things coronavirus. We'll keep you posted on the global developments with our teams of journalists based across time zones from Australia to the Americas.

    Here's what you need to know as the new week kicks off in Asia.

    • New Zealand's only virus patient has recovered - meaning there are no active cases in the country
    • Starting today, there will be a two-week quarantine period for travellers arriving in the UK. Only those coming from Ireland and some essential workers are exempt
    • Many other European countries are gradually opening their borders - without quarantine requirements
    • In the US, New York City will begin opening up on Monday, with hundreds of thousands expected back at work
    • A new outbreak in Poland with hundreds of infections has been traced back to a single coal mine
    • While daily deaths in Italy - one of Europe's worst-hit countries - have dropped to 53, new infections in Russia continue to see a steep rise - with almost 9,000 new cases over the past day.
    • Infections in Saudi Arabia have topped 100,000, the health ministry said on Sunday
