The World Health Organization (WHO) has clarified comments that asymptomatic transmission of the virus was "very rare".

“I used the phrase ‘very rare’ and I think that it’s a misunderstanding to state the asymptomatic transmission globally is very rare. What I was referring to was a subset of studies. I was also referring to some data that isn’t published,” said WHO scientist Dr Maria Van Kerkhove

Van Kerkhove said just how much transmission comes from people with no symptoms was still a "big unknown".

Looking at investigations of clusters of infections from various countries, she said that where an asymptomatic case has been followed up, it was “very rare” to find secondary infections among their contacts.

But she explained it was still an “open question” as to whether the same was true globally.