Edited by Owen Amos

All times stated are UK

  1. Welcome to our coverage

    Welcome back to our coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. As Europe continues to ease restrictions while Asian countries fear a second wave, we will keep you updated on all developments from around the globe.

    Here's what you need to know:

    • In England, shops selling non-essential goods are allowed to open for the first time in almost three months
    • But people taking public transport though must wear face masks from now on
    • France also continues to ease lockdown measures: travel to other EU countries is now permitted while cafes and restaurants can open
    • Spain will bring the reopening of its borders forward by 10 days, allowing most Europeans to travel in from 21 June
    • China has seen a new spike, with 36 more cases recorded in Beijing
    • Iran is also seeing a new rise, with the number of daily deaths topping 100 for the first time in two months
