A special disinfection tunnel has been set up to protect Russia's President Vladimir Putin from the virus.
Anyone visiting his official Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, where he receives visitors, has to pass through this tunnel, said state-controlled RIA news agency.
The agency described the disinfectant as a fine cloud of liquid that covers people's clothes and any exposed upper body flesh.
It comes after Putin's spokesman, Dmistry Peskov, earlier in April said that anyone meeting Putin in person was tested for the virus. Peskov revealed that he himself had been infected a month later, reported Reuters.
Russia has reported more than 500,000 infections, the third highest number of cases in the world after Brazil and the United States, which it says is down to its mass testing programme.
Australia and UK formally start trade talks
Australia is relying heavily on its international trade to help lift its economy out of recession. And while its relations with China - its largest trading partner - are under severe strain, the big exporter is eagerly seeking markets elsewhere.
Brexit has thrown up the opportunity for a free trade agreement between the UK and Australia. While agreements for certain sectors have already been hammered out, a larger deal still needs to be worked on.
Today, Australia's trade minister announced the nation was formally starting those negotiations with the UK.
"Australia will be
looking to secure better market access to goods exports especially in agriculture, and
high-standard rules on digital trade and investment," Simon Birmingham said.
Australia's economy has endured the virus far better than many others - partly because the health impact was contained. Australia is also a large exporter - and trade in its commodities has continued during the crisis.
New Zealand PM: 'An unacceptable failure of the system'
After doing a stellar job of limiting the health impact of Covid-19 - New Zealand is beating itself up over a lapse that saw two women test positive for the virus.
The country has had about 1,500 coronavirus cases and only 22 deaths – thanks largely to strict lockdown and rapidly shut borders. In that context, today’s humble press conference by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s was all the more remarkable.
Now it has emerged procedures hadn’t been followed, meaning the women – who’d been staying in an Auckland hotel under isolation - had not been tested for the virus. A serious, embarrassing blunder, no doubt.
But in the global context – where hundreds of people are still dying each day in countries like the UK, the US and Brazil, often without obvious government remorse - the swiftness of the response is notable.
This is a blow for a country which had such pride in getting down to zero cases of coronavirus for about a month. And from the PM, there was no attempt to play things down or to put any blame on the women involved.
“This represents an unacceptable failure of the system,” Ms Ardern said. “It should never have happened and cannot be repeated”.
An investigation is underway. A senior Army figure has been drafted in to oversee and review procedures for those arriving in New Zealand. And the policy allowing people to leave isolation or quarantine early on compassionate grounds has been suspended.
That, Ms Ardern said, was a “hard and unpopular position to take“. But was also “the right one for our country”.
“I can’t afford to let the gains we have all made, be squandered by processes not being upheld,” the PM told the news conference.
“This is a growing pandemic, not a slowing pandemic. We have to be cautious.”
Hello and welcome back
Welcome back to our rolling coverage of the
coronavirus outbreak. Here's what you need to know to bring you up to speed:
A “disinfection tunnel” has been set up to protect Russian
president Vladimir Putin from the virus. Anyone visiting him at his residence
must pass through this special disinfection chamber.
Russia now has more than 500,000 confirmed virus cases –
making it the country with the third highest number of cases behind Brazil and
the US.
Over in New Zealand – PM Jacinda Ardern has said the two new cases from the UK were “an unacceptable failure
of the system”. Two women who had travelled from the UK –
had been given special permission to visit a dying parent
And Brazil reported almost 35,000 new cases on Tuesday - its highest daily figure yet. It comes as one of Brazil's top officials said the situation was under control
Globally, there are now more than 8.1 million confirmed
cases, and the death toll stands at 441,000.
WATCH: How the disinfection tunnel works
This is what visitors will have to go through before they can step forward into Putin's official residence according to state news agency RIA:
Simon Atkinson
BBC News, Sydney
After doing a stellar job of limiting the health impact of Covid-19 - New Zealand is beating itself up over a lapse that saw two women test positive for the virus.
The country has had about 1,500 coronavirus cases and only 22 deaths – thanks largely to strict lockdown and rapidly shut borders. In that context, today’s humble press conference by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s was all the more remarkable.
On Tuesday we learned that two New Zealand citizens had returned home from the UK to visit a dying parent. And having been allowed to leave an isolation facility early– then tested positive for Covid-19.
Now it has emerged procedures hadn’t been followed, meaning the women – who’d been staying in an Auckland hotel under isolation - had not been tested for the virus. A serious, embarrassing blunder, no doubt.
But in the global context – where hundreds of people are still dying each day in countries like the UK, the US and Brazil, often without obvious government remorse - the swiftness of the response is notable.
This is a blow for a country which had such pride in getting down to zero cases of coronavirus for about a month. And from the PM, there was no attempt to play things down or to put any blame on the women involved.
“This represents an unacceptable failure of the system,” Ms Ardern said. “It should never have happened and cannot be repeated”.
An investigation is underway. A senior Army figure has been drafted in to oversee and review procedures for those arriving in New Zealand. And the policy allowing people to leave isolation or quarantine early on compassionate grounds has been suspended.
That, Ms Ardern said, was a “hard and unpopular position to take“. But was also “the right one for our country”.
“I can’t afford to let the gains we have all made, be squandered by processes not being upheld,” the PM told the news conference.
“This is a growing pandemic, not a slowing pandemic. We have to be cautious.”
