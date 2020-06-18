Much of the global focus is on Latin America, but India is also seeing huge numbers and a healthcare system struggling to cope.
With 12,881 new cases reported on Wednesday, India has seen a new record for daily infections, according to the health ministry
Here are the other updates from the hard-hit country:
In the national capital of Delhi, health minister Satyendar Jain has tested positive for Covid-19 after he complained of breathlessness and a high fever earlier this week
And the financial capital Mumbai accounts for more than half of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra state, the worst-hit in the country with over 100,000 infections so far
India eased out of one of the harshest lockdowns last week despite cases spiking - with more than 350,000 cases, the country currently has the fourth-highest number of infections in the world
I want to meet five friends. How can I stay safe?
After two months at home - two months of virtual happy hours, socially distanced hangouts, and learning when to unmute yourself on Zoom - all 50 US states and the District of Columbia have begun the process of reopening.
But even as lockdowns are lifted, without a vaccine - which is likely still a year away - the risk remains.
"I would tell most people: just because places are opening, does not mean the virus is under control," Dr Abraar Karan, physician and public health researcher at Harvard Medical School tells the BBC.
"The virus is still out there," he says. And every social interaction is an opportunity for the virus to catch and spread.
Peru has more confirmed cases now than hard-hit Italy
Peru's number of confirmed infections now stands at 240,908, higher than in Italy - which for a long time was Europe's worst-affected country.
Peru now has the second-highest number of cases after Brazil's total of almost a million. Peru's death toll stands at 7,257, still far behind Brazil's more than 45,000.
Latin America is the current epicentre of the pandemic, with more than four million confirmed infections - the worst-hit countries are Brazil, Peru and Chile. Health experts believe the actual numbers in all those countries to be much higher.
Peru has just extended a lockdown until 30 June and numbers of daily infections seem to be on a downward trend. The latest daily figure of around 3,700 cases is only half of what it was in late May at the peak of the crisis.
Animated guide: What is the true death toll of the pandemic?
By Becky Dale and Nassos Stlianou
At least another 130,000 people worldwide have died during the coronavirus pandemic on top of 440,000 officially recorded deaths from the virus, according to BBC research.
A review of preliminary mortality data from 27 countries shows that in many places the number of overall deaths during the pandemic has been higher than normal, even when accounting for the virus.
These so-called "excess deaths", the number of deaths above the average, suggest the human impact of the pandemic far exceeds the official figures reported by governments around the world.
Thousands quarantined after Germany abattoir outbreak
Thousands of people in Germany have been told to go into quarantine after a coronavirus outbreak at an abattoir.
More than 650 people have tested positive for the virus at the meat processing plant in Gütersloh, in the north-west of the country.
Operations at the site have been suspended since Wednesday afternoon.
Over 1,000 workers have been tested so far, with thousands of others still awaiting testing.
India sees highest one-day case surge
Amazon indigenous chief dies of coronavirus
Paulinho Paiakan, one of the best known indigenous defenders of the Amazon rainforest, has died of coronavirus.
Paiakan, who was around 65, was a chief of the Kayapo people.
He came to international attention in the 1980s in the fight against Brazil's Belo Monte hydroelectric project - the world's third largest dam.
In 1998, Paiakan was convicted of the rape of an 18-year-old. His wife was found guilty of assisting him in the attack.
His allies argue that the case was fabricated to tarnish his reputation and silence him.
Most Qantas flights cancelled until October
Qantas has cancelled all international flights until late October except for those to New Zealand.
The news comes as the Australian government said its border would remain closed into next year to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The airline and subsidiary Jetstar are now boosting domestic flights as travel restrictions within Australia ease.
Qantas has seen domestic passenger numbers double to 64,000 this week, compared to last week's 32,000.
