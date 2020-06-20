Mexico City has delayed a planned reopening of businesses until coronavirus infections drop, its mayor has said, as cases continue to surge nationwide. The city had been hoping to open hotels, restaurants and shopping centres as part of its traffic-light system for easing the lockdown. But on Saturday the mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, said the city would remain at red - the highest level of lockdown - until next week. As of Friday, hospital-bed occupancy was at 65% and case numbers had not decreased to the point where opening the economy would be possible. "The activities we announced … cannot open, we’re going to wait for the infections to reduce,” the mayor said. The coronavirus epidemic is yet to reach its peak in Mexico, where deaths surpassed 20,000 on Friday, one of the highest tolls in the world. Mexico has confirmed more than 170,000 infections to date, but the true number is thought to be much higher because of insufficient testing. Mexico City is the worst-affected area in the country.
Edited by Sean Fanning
All times stated are UK
