The country's infectious disease chief Dr Anthony Fauci said there was a "serious problem". He told a White House briefing the current rises were due to everything from regions "maybe opening a little bit too early" to citizens themselves not following guidance
The spike prompted a number of states - namely Texas, Florida and Arizona - to delay their plans to reopen
Elsewhere, India reported thousands of new cases over the last 24 hours. It pushed the country’s total above 500,000 and experts warn that hospitals could be overwhelmed
Doctor leaves critical care to applause
A senior doctor has left critical care to applause from colleagues in Stockton, England, after being treated for coronavirus.
Consultant haematologist Maria Szubert said she was "at death's door" when she was admitted to the University Hospital of North Tees at the end of May.
