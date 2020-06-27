People in cars are lined up to be tested for COVID-19 in Los Angeles
Edited by Patrick Jackson

  1. Doctor leaves critical care to applause

    A senior doctor has left critical care to applause from colleagues in Stockton, England, after being treated for coronavirus.

    Consultant haematologist Maria Szubert said she was "at death's door" when she was admitted to the University Hospital of North Tees at the end of May.

  2. The latest from around the world

    Cars queue for coronavirus testing in Los Angeles
    Image caption: This was the scene at a Los Angeles testing centre on Friday as cases in the US spiked

    Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and thank you for joining us.

    We'll be bringing you updates throughout the day. Here's the latest:

    • Health experts in the US are calling for urgent action after a record number of new cases were recorded on Friday. The total of 40,173, given by Johns Hopkins University, surpassed the record set only the previous day
    • The country's infectious disease chief Dr Anthony Fauci said there was a "serious problem". He told a White House briefing the current rises were due to everything from regions "maybe opening a little bit too early" to citizens themselves not following guidance
    • The spike prompted a number of states - namely Texas, Florida and Arizona - to delay their plans to reopen
    • Elsewhere, India reported thousands of new cases over the last 24 hours. It pushed the country’s total above 500,000 and experts warn that hospitals could be overwhelmed
    • In the UK, restrictions on non-essential overseas travel will be relaxed from 6 July. Holidaymakers are expected to be allowed to travel to certain European countries without having to spend 14 days in quarantine when they return
