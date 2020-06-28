Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Bars and restaurants have paused plans to reopen following a surge in cases Image caption: Bars and restaurants have paused plans to reopen following a surge in cases

More now on the record numbers of cases that have been reported in southern US states.

The surge comes after businesses were allowed to reopen in recent weeks. The so-called sun belt, which includes Florida, Texas, Georgia and Arizona, had been at the forefront of reopening their economies.

But many states have since reported record spikes as businesses reopened and people poured in from other areas.

The spike has led state officials in Florida to tighten restrictions on business again - as Texas also did on Friday.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told the BBC that the "sheer numbers are so high" that they are putting a huge strain on the city's healthcare system.

And in a further development, Vice-President Mike Pence said he was postponing campaign events in Florida and Arizona "out of an abundance of caution".