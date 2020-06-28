More now on the record numbers of cases that have been reported in southern US states.
The surge comes after businesses were allowed to reopen in recent weeks. The so-called sun belt, which includes Florida, Texas, Georgia and Arizona, had been at the forefront of reopening their economies.
But many states have since reported record spikes as businesses reopened and people poured in from other areas.
The spike has led state officials in Florida to tighten restrictions on business again - as Texas also did on Friday.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told the BBC that the "sheer numbers are so high" that they are putting a huge strain on the city's healthcare system.
And in a further development, Vice-President Mike Pence said he was postponing campaign events in Florida and Arizona "out of an abundance of caution".
The symptoms - and what to do if you have them
The UK's National Health Service has listed three main symptoms of coronavirus that people should be aware of and ready to act upon:
A new, continuous cough
Fever, where your temperature is above 37.8C
Loss of smell or taste
So what should you do if you have mild symptoms, and at what stage do people need to go to hospital?
What's happening in the southern US states?
UK 'will not return to austerity of 10 years ago' - PM
The UK is “absolutely not going back to the austerity of 10 years ago", Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.
Johnson made the pledge as he began to outline plans to kickstart the country’s economic recovery from the pandemic in an interview with the Mail on Sunday.
"We're going to make sure that we have plans to help people whose old jobs are not there any more to get the opportunities they need", he told the paper.
His plans will include the creation of a new taskforce - led by Chancellor Rishi Sunak - to look at speeding up the building of hospitals, schools and roads.
It comes as latest figures show that the economy shrank by 20.4% in April - the largest monthly fall on record - while the number of workers on UK payrolls dived more than 600,000 between March and May.
Read more here
Watch: How psychiatric hospitals are coping in England
As is the case for so many healthcare facilities, this pandemic has had a profound impact on the way psychiatric hospitals operate.
Here, staff at one hospital in England filmed video diaries to highlight how they are adapting and the challenges they face.
Welcome to our live coverage
Hello and welcome to our live updates on the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of the latest headlines from around the world:
We'll bring you more on these stories and further developments through the day.