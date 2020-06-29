Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

China has reinstated a strict lockdown near Beijing, affecting around 400,000 people, after a small surge in cases.

The restrictions have come into force in Anxin country in Hebei province.

The measures are similar to those imposed in Wuhan, where the outbreak emerged, earlier this year.

Only essential workers are allowed to leave their homes, while one member of a household is allowed to go out once a day to shop for necessities.

After the pandemic emerged in China at the end of last year, the country has managed to get new infections to a consistently low level.

To avoid a second wave, even small surges are taken very seriously by the country's health authorities.