China has reinstated a strict lockdown near Beijing, affecting around 400,000 people, after a small surge in cases. The restrictions have come into force in Anxin country in Hebei province. The measures are similar to those imposed in Wuhan, where the outbreak emerged, earlier this year. Only essential workers are allowed to leave their homes, while one member of a household is allowed to go out once a day to shop for necessities. After the pandemic emerged in China at the end of last year, the country has managed to get new infections to a consistently low level. To avoid a second wave, even small surges are taken very seriously by the country's health authorities.
Lowest deaths in New York state since 15 March
New York state has been the worst-hit part of the US - it has recorded more than 30,000 Covid-19 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data, more than twice as many as any other state.
But, after months of bad news, things are getting better.
On Sunday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said just five people with the virus had died, the lowest daily total since 15 March.
"As states across the country struggle with new outbreaks related to reopening, New York's numbers continue to go down to record lows," he said.
"Our progress is a direct result of New Yorkers' discipline and hard work and an incremental, data-driven reopening."
