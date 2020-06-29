Woman in mask in boat in Brazil
Covid-19 death toll passes 500,000 worldwide

  1. China locks down 400,000 people after virus spike

    Medics checking temperature
    China has reinstated a strict lockdown near Beijing, affecting around 400,000 people, after a small surge in cases.

    The restrictions have come into force in Anxin country in Hebei province.

    The measures are similar to those imposed in Wuhan, where the outbreak emerged, earlier this year.

    Only essential workers are allowed to leave their homes, while one member of a household is allowed to go out once a day to shop for necessities.

    After the pandemic emerged in China at the end of last year, the country has managed to get new infections to a consistently low level.

    To avoid a second wave, even small surges are taken very seriously by the country's health authorities.

  2. Lowest deaths in New York state since 15 March

    New York state has been the worst-hit part of the US - it has recorded more than 30,000 Covid-19 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data, more than twice as many as any other state.

    But, after months of bad news, things are getting better.

    On Sunday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said just five people with the virus had died, the lowest daily total since 15 March.

    "As states across the country struggle with new outbreaks related to reopening, New York's numbers continue to go down to record lows," he said.

    "Our progress is a direct result of New Yorkers' discipline and hard work and an incremental, data-driven reopening."

    St Patrick's Cathedral in New York City reopened for mass at 25% capacity on Sunday
    Image caption: St Patrick's Cathedral in New York City reopened for mass at 25% capacity on Sunday

  3. Welcome to our live coverage

    Hello and welcome back to our rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic. The latest headlines:

    • The number of people to die with Covid-19 since the outbreak began passes 500,000 worldwide
    • Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases is now over 10 million
    • In Texas, the governor says the outbreak has taken a "swift and dangerous turn"
    • But New York state records its lowest death toll - five since 15 March
    • More than 400,000 people are under a new lockdown in Hebei near Beijing
